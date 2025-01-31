Take a look at some of Angel Reese's top plays from her rookie season with the Chicago Sky. (1:51)

Angel Reese will make her return to Louisiana State University on May 2 when the Chicago Sky play a preseason game against the Brazilian National Team at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

It will be Reese's first time back at LSU since her historic stint in Baton Rouge.

"It will be amazing to return to Baton Rouge, a community that means so much to me," Reese said in a statement. "LSU was instrumental in preparing me for the WNBA and I can't wait to hit the court in front of both Tigers and Sky fans."

Reese led the Tigers to a national championship in 2023, a season that saw the forward average 23 points with 15.4 rebounds per game. She also collected an NCAA-record 34 double-doubles that season and earned Most Outstanding Player honors during the NCAA tournament.

She left the program with the second-most double-doubles in team history (61) and with the third-most points in a single season in LSU history (829 in 2023).

"We are excited to host a WNBA game in May featuring the Chicago Sky and Angel Reese," LSU coach Kim Mulkey said. "Angel played a major role in establishing our program at LSU and I know our fans are going to be excited to have her back in the PMAC. She had such a great rookie season and we can't wait to continue to watch her thrive in the WNBA."

This game will also mark the first time Sky center Kamilla Cardoso will face her home national team. In 2024 she played with Brazil in the FIBA women's Olympics qualifying tournament, averaging 15.3 points and 11 rebounds per game.

Cardoso also led the team to gold at the 2023 FIBA Women's AmeriCup and 2022 South American Women's Championship.

"I am so excited to play against my former Brazilian national team," Cardoso said. "Brazil has played such an important role in my life and has shaped the person I am today. Playing for the Sky against my former team gives me a wonderful opportunity to connect with my roots and play in front of old friends and teammates back home."