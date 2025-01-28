Fantasy women's basketball: A'ja Wilson tops 2025 rankings

Kelsey Plum should see a big bump in fantasy by joining the Los Angeles Sparks, while Jewell Loyd may see a dip in production with her new team. (2:01)

The 2025 fantasy women's basketball game has launched and teams in the WNBA are making moves as they prepare for free agency. Two blockbuster deals are already in the books with Alyssa Thomas, Jewell Loyd and Kelsey Plum set to start the season on new teams. There's still plenty of time before the 2025 season begins, with the WNBA draft still to be held in April after the NCAA women's basketball championship, so check back often. We'll be updating our rankings from now until the season's opening night on May 16, and beyond.

These rankings are based on ESPN's default women's basketball settings which award one point for each point, assist and rebound, a bonus point for making a 3-pointer, and two points each for blocks and steals.

Click here to see last season's leading scorers and for our 2025 projections for the top 100 players.

1. A'ja Wilson, LV (C1)

2. Caitlin Clark, Ind (G1)

3. Breanna Stewart, NY (F1)

4. Napheesa Collier, Min (F2)

5. Arike Ogunbowale, Dal (G2)

6. Sabrina Ionescu, NY (G3)

7. Alyssa Thomas, Conn (F3)

8. Dearica Hamby, LA (F4)

9. Jonquel Jones, NY (C2)

10. Aliyah Boston, Ind (C3)

11. Angel Reese, Chi (F5)

12. Nneka Ogwumike, FA (C4)

13. Jewell Loyd, LV (G4)

14. Kelsey Plum, LA (G5)

15. Kahleah Copper, Phx (G6)

16. Jackie Young, LV (G7)

17. DeWanna Bonner, FA (F6)

18. Skylar Diggins-Smith, Sea (G8)

19. Satou Sabally, Dal (F7)

20. Rhyne Howard, Atl (G9)

21. Allisha Gray, Atl (G10)

22. Ezi Magbegor, Sea (C5)

23. Kelsey Mitchell, Ind (G11)

24. Natasha Howard, FA (F8)

25. Marina Mabrey, Conn (G12)

26. Brionna Jones, FA (C6)

27. Courtney Williams, Min (G13)

28. Natasha Cloud, Phx (G14)

29. Alanna Smith, Min (F9)

30. Kayla McBride, Min (G15)

31. Brittney Griner, Atl (C7)

32. Jordin Canada, Atl (G16)

33. Brittney Sykes, Wsh (G17)

34. Ariel Atkins, Wsh (G18)

35. Rickea Jackson, LA (F10)

36. Tina Charles, FA (F11)

37. NaLyssa Smith, Ind (F12)

38. Teaira McCowan, Dal (C8)

39. DiJonai Carrington, RFA (G19)

40. Chelsea Gray, LV (G20)

41. Diana Taurasi, FA (G21)

42. Cheyenne Parker-Tyus, FA (F13)

43. Kamilla Cardoso, Chi (C9)

44. Betnijah Laney-Hamilton, NY (G22)

45. Azura Stevens, LA (F14)

46. Elizabeth Williams, Chi (C10)

47. Aaliyah Edwards, Wsh (F15)

48. Cameron Brink, LA (F16)

49. Julie Vanloo, GSV (G23)

50. Stefanie Dolson, Wsh (C11)

51. Courtney Vandersloot, FA (G24)

52. Sophie Cunningham, Phx (F17)

53. Shakira Austin, Wsh (C12)

54. Natasha Mack, Phx (F18)

55. Tyasha Harris, Conn (G25)

56. Tiffany Hayes, FA (G26)

57. Monique Billings, GSV (F19)

58. Chennedy Carter, FA (G27)

59. Jordan Horston, Sea (G28)

60. Bridget Carleton, Min (F20)

61. Myisha Hines-Allen, FA (F21)

62. Leonie Fiebich, NY (F22)

63. Kayla Thornton, GSV (F23)

64. Alysha Clark, FA (F24)

65. Erica Wheeler, FA (G29)

66. Rebecca Allen, Phx (F25)

67. Maddy Siegrist, Dal (F26)

68. Dana Evans, RFA (G30)

69. Kia Nurse, FA (G31)

70. Karlie Samuelson, Wsh (G32)

71. Shatori Walker-Kimbrough, Atl (G33)

72. Jacy Sheldon, Dal (G34)

73. Isabelle Harrison, Chi (F27)

74. Odyssey Sims, LA (G35)

75. Lindsay Allen, Chi (G36)

76. Aari McDonald, RFA (G37)

77. Diamond DeShields, FA (F28)

78. Dorka Juhasz, Min (F29)

79. Natisha Hiedeman, FA (G38)

80. Sami Whitcomb, FA (G39)

81. Michaela Onyenwere, RFA (F30)

82. Naz Hillmon, Atl (F31)

83. Sevgi Uzun, Dal (G40)

84. Brianna Turner, FA (F32)

85. Kalani Brown, Dal (C13)

86. Nia Coffey, Atl (F33)

87. Emily Engstler, Wsh (F34)

88. Lexie Brown, LA (G41)

89. Kiah Stokes, LV (C14)

90. Stephanie Talbot, GSV (F35)

91. Haley Jones, Atl (G42)

92. Katie Lou Samuelson, Ind (F36)

93. Mercedes Russell, FA (C15)

94. Kristy Wallace, Ind (G43)

95. Lexie Hull, Ind (G44)

96. Diamond Miller, Min (F37)

97. Nyara Sabally, NY (F38)

98. Veronica Burton, GSV (G45)

99. Megan Gustafson, LV (C16)

100. Jaelyn Brown, Dal (F39)

