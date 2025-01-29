Open Extended Reactions

It's time to rank the top prospects in Major League Baseball for the upcoming season, some of whom will be in the majors in 2025 and others who will rise through the minors in the years ahead.

Many of the top prospects on this list a year ago -- including Jackson Holliday, Jackson Chourio, Wyatt Langford and Paul Skenes -- have graduated to the majors, so it is a perfect time to get familiar with a new wave of future stars ready to make their mark on the sport.

Players who meet MLB rookie eligibility requirements (fewer than 130 at-bats, 50 innings pitched or 45 days on the active roster) going into the season are eligible for this list. For a quick overview of the tool grades on the 20-80 scale that are used heavily throughout this list -- and are the industry standard across baseball -- along with other key terms used in the ranking, click here.

Wednesday's list kicks off our 2025 top-prospect coverage. Our coverage will continue with a list of the top prospects who didn't make the top 100 on Thursday, our ranking of all 30 MLB farm systems comes Friday and team-by-team prospect lists scheduled to follow next week.

Now let's move on to ranking baseball's top 100 prospects entering the 2025 MLB season, starting with a Japanese ace who has been all over the headlines in recent weeks.

