Real Madrid forward Rodrygo has said he cannot believe that his "idol" Neymar is returning to Santos and added that he wishes to attend the former Barcelona star's unveiling.

Although Santos have yet to make it official, club president Marcelo Texeira confirmed earlier this week that Neymar will rejoin the club with the Brazil forward having already terminated his contract with Al Hilal.

A youth product of Santos like Neymar, Rodrygo, 24, told TNT Brasil: "I'm very happy, I'm just waiting for Santos to announce it. I still don't believe it, is it true? I think it's a very special day for those who are Santos fans."

Neymar, 32, won six titles with his boyhood club Santos in his five seasons, including a Copa Libertadores trophy, before joining Barcelona in June 2013.

"If I could go to Brazil for his [Neymar's] presentation and come back, I would," Rodrygo said. "If I had time [laughs].

"I wish him lots of luck. Everyone knows he's my idol."

Santos, who gained promotion to Brazil's top flight after being relegated in 2023, were hoping to unveil Neymar ahead of Saturday's home game against Sao Paulo at their Vila Belmiro stadium.

The unveiling may be delayed, however. Although Neymar is already packed, he will not leave Riyadh until the paperwork regarding his contractual termination from Al Hilal and the work visa is completed, according to reports.

Rodrygo is not the only Brazil player excited about Neymar's return to Santos.

"It wasn't just me but the whole of Brazil that was anxious regarding Neymar's return to Santos," Barcelona's Raphinha said. "Not only for what he represents to the club, what he did in his first spell at Santos."

Neymar is Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 79 goals. He has not played since picking up a hamstring injury in November in just his second game back after being sidelined for a year following a torn ACL and meniscus in his left knee.

Had he stayed at Al Hilal, he would not have been registered to play in the Saudi Pro League, with coach Jorge Jesus recently admitting that Neymar "can no longer play at the level we are used to."

"I'm very happy that he is going to return and compete again," Raphinha said of Neymar. "He needs to be physically well and to return to play. It's good for him and for all of us."