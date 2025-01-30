Gabriele Marcotti believes that Arsenal should target Dusan Vlahovic instead of Ollie Watkins after they tabled a bid for the English striker. (1:28)

Why Marcotti thinks Arsenal should go for Vlahovic over Watkins (1:28)

Open Extended Reactions

Arsenal have been charged for failing to control their players when they reacted furiously to Myles Lewis-Skelly's incorrectly shown red card against Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday.

The FA said in a statement that Arsenal players "surrounded" referee Michael Oliver and alleged that the team did not behave "in a proper manner." Arsenal have until Feb. 3 to respond.

The charge comes days after the FA rescinded Lewis-Skelly's three-match ban following an appeal from Arsenal -- the third time this season that a player has won an appeal against a red card in the Premier League, despite VAR being in operation as a safety net.

Lewis-Skelly was sent off for what Oliver and the VAR deemed serious foul play following a mistimed tackle on opposing defender Matt Doherty.

Oliver has since received a signifcant amount of abuse on social media, causing police to open an investigation.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said after the game that he was "absolutely fuming" with Oliver decision but, when asked about his reaction days later, he made clear the club does not condone abuse towards officials.

Arsenal eventually won the game 1-0, leaving them six points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool.