Arsenal vs Man City: Time, how to watch, stats, team news

Arsenal host Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, returning to Premier League action having secured their UEFA Champions League knockout spots in contrasting fashion.

Arsenal secured a 2-1 win away to Girona to finish third in the UCL league stage table, while Manchester City endured a nervy night to scrape through in 22nd place with a 3-1 win over Club Brugge.

Despite their troublesome season, City are only six points behind second-placed Arsenal in the Premier League, with Mikel Arteta's men a further six points behind leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand.

The opportunity to deal a huge dent to Arsenal's title hopes will provide plenty of motivation for Pep Guardiola's side, especially after a contentious reverse fixture in September, which finished 2-2. John Stones scored a late equaliser against 10-man Arsenal then, with a fracas breaking out at the full-time whistle in an ill-tempered game.

The spotlight will also be on the referee for this game - Peter Bankes - following Michael Oliver's controversial decision to send off Myles Lewis-Skelly in Arsenal's 1-0 win over Wolves last week. Arsenal have successfully appealed the red card, with the youngster available to play. City had no such worries in defeating Chelsea 3-1 in the previous league fixture.

Ahead of Sunday's big game, here's everything you need to know.

Key details:

Date: Sunday, Feb. 02 at 16:30 p.m. GMT (11:30 a.m. ET).

Venue: Emirates Stadium, London

Referee: Peter Bankes

VAR: Paul Tierney

How to watch:

The match is available to watch on Sky Sports in the UK and Peacock in the United States. You can also follow live updates on ESPN.

Team news:

Arsenal

David Raya, GK, undisclosed, DOUBT

Ben White, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 6

Bukayo Saka, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 27

Gabriel Jesus, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 1

Takehiro Tomiyasu, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15

Manchester City

Nathan Aké, D, undisclosed, DOUBT, estimated return Feb. 2

Jeremy Doku, F, discomfort, DOUBT, estimated return Feb. 2

Oscar Bobb, F, leg, DOUBT, estimated return Feb. 2

Rodri, M, Knee, OUT, estimated return July. 1

Ruben Dias, D, groin, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15

Expected lineup:

Manchester City

GK Éderson

LB Josko Gvardiol | CB John Stones | CB Manuel Akanji | RB Matheus Nunes

DM Mateo Kovacic | DM Ilkay Gündogan

LW Omar Marmoush | AM Kevin De Bruyne | RW Bernardo Silva

ST Erling Haaland

Arsenal

GK: Neto

LB: Myles Lewis-Skelly | CB: Gabriel | CB: William Saliba | RB: Jurriën Timber

DM: Declan Rice | DM: Thomas Partey

LW: Leandro Trossard | AM: Martin Odegaard | RW: Gabriel Martinelli

ST: Kai Havertz

Stats:

Man City have failed to beat Arsenal in their last four games across all competitions (D3 L1), having won the previous eight games.

City have conceded the fewest goals from set-pieces (excluding penalties) in the league (2); Arsenal have scored the most (12), with five of their last 10 goals against City coming from corners.

Arsenal have conceded the fewest big chances (21) in the league this season, while City have conceded the fifth-most (59).

Arsenal lead the head-to-head record between the two sides in the league, with 24 wins from 55 games. City have won 19 times, and drawn 12 games.

Since Mikel Arteta took charge of his first Premier League game for Arsenal, no other team has received as many red cards (19).

Stats provided by ESPN's Global Sports Research

