Steven Gerrard has left his post as manager of Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq after 18 months with the team struggling in the bottom half of the table.

The Liverpool legend joined the club in July 2023 but they have failed to establish themselves as real contenders for the title in the Gulf nation, finishing last season in sixth place but 48 points behind champions Al Hilal.

Al Ettifaq are 12th this term having won just five of their opening 17 games, with Gerrard and the club reaching a mutual agreement to terminate their working relationship.

"First and foremost we extend our sincere gratitude to Steven for his dedication and hard work during his time with the club," Al Ettifaq president Samer Al Misehal said in a statement. "

Sometimes things don't go as planned, but the firm foundations he helped build will guarantee a bright future in the long term. He changed the club for the better, and that will never be forgotten. This decision, made with mutual respect and in agreement, is in the best interest of both Steven and the club as we move forward."

Steven Gerrard has left Al Ettifaq after 18 months. Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

Gerrard, 44, moved to the team amid a wave of ambition for both the team and league more generally, with another Anfield stalwart in Jordan Henderson swiftly following suit.

However, Henderson ended up returning to Ajax after a six-month spell in Saudi after which he terminated his contract with Al Ettifaq.

"I want to express my gratitude to the club, the players, the fans and everyone involved for the opportunity and the support during my time here, especially the president, Mr. Samer, CEO Mr. Hamad and the head of the football committee Mr. Hatim," Gerrard said.

"I express my gratitude for Mr. Samer and Mr. Hatim from the first day I was warmly welcomed and I have enjoyed to work in a new country with a different culture. So overall I have learnt a lot and it's been a positive experience personally and for my family as well.

But football is unpredictable, and sometimes things don't go the way we want. However, I leave with the great respect for the club and the country, I have no doubt that the work being done will bring success in the future, and I wish the team the very best for the rest of the season."

Gerrard, who signed a contract extension through 2027 in January 2024, took charge of what turned out to be his final game in a 2-2 draw at Al Wehda last Saturday, with Abdullah Madu saving a point for the visitors with a 93rd-minute equaliser.

The former England international's exit means he will be looking for his fourth role as a head coach, having managed Rangers and Aston Villa before the move to Saudi Arabia.