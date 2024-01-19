Craig Burley and Shaka Hislop discuss the possibility of Karim Benzema moving to the Premier League for Chelsea or Arsenal. (2:02)

Steven Gerrard has signed a new two-year contract extension to remain as head coach of Saudi Pro League club Al Ettifaq until 2027, the club announced on Thursday.

The former Rangers and Aston Villa manager joined the club in the summer and, despite an impressive start where the club won five of their first seven matches, Gerrard has overseen a slump in form that has left them without a win since Oct. 28.

The 43-year-old's contract extension was announced hours after Al Ettifaq terminated midfielder Jordan Henderson's deal, allowing him to join Dutch giants Ajax just six months after he joined the Saudi club.

"This is very pleasing for myself and my family and feels like recognition for a lot of hard work and commitment," Gerrard said in a statement.

"We knew at the beginning this was a big job and a challenging job. We had to put in place new infrastructure like building a new training ground in phases and building a new stadium. But a lot has been achieved.

Al Ettifaq's poor run of form has left them eighth in the Saudi Pro League table, 28 points behind leaders Al Hilal.

"I also understand my position, it's a results business," Gerrard said. "I never take that for granted. I understand where we are in the league, but I am very confident we will improve.

"The window is open at the moment, and we're working to try and identify players who could come and support the current group of players to make us more competitive at the top end of the table. There will need to be an element of patience as there is still a lot to do on and off the pitch."

Gerrard led Rangers to the Scottish Premier League title in 2021 in his first head coaching job before being appointed manager of Aston Villa. But he failed to make a success of his time in the midlands and was sacked in October 2022 with the team 17th in the Premier League table.

"The easy decision would be to stay in Liverpool, to wait for jobs," Gerrard added. But as a family we decided we wanted something a little bit outside the box.

"I've learnt about adapting to a new culture, a new league, making new friends, facing new challenges. I think that has made a better person and a better coach and also made me mature a bit more as well."