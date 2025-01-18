Open Extended Reactions

Carlo Ancelotti said he feels "supported" at Real Madrid after a week which saw them beaten 5-2 by rivals Barcelona in the Spanish Supercopa, prompting a meeting with CEO José Ángel Sánchez.

ESPN reported that Ancelotti's talks with Sánchez this week were routine, and focused on dealing with the problems Madrid have faced this season.

On Thursday, Madrid beat Celta Vigo 5-2 in the Copa del Rey round of 16, but survived a scare after being pegged back from 2-0 to 2-2, with some of the crowd whistling Ancelotti and his underperforming players at the Santiago Bernabéu.

"Obviously I have a very good relationship with the president [Florentino Pérez], with José Ángel Sánchez, with the whole club," Ancelotti said on Saturday in a news conference ahead of Madrid's LaLiga game with Las Palmas. "I don't have any problems. I've felt supported at all times since I arrived here, and I will until the day I leave. There's no problem, we'll keep working together and trying to do our best."

Madrid have won two trophies this season -- the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup -- and are second in LaLiga, a point behind leaders Atlético Madrid, but their all-round play hasn't always impressed, and Sunday's Clásico thrashing in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia was a major setback.

Carlo Ancelotti has been a lightning rod for Real Madrid's problems this season. Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

"You always have to improve, to learn," Ancelotti said when asked about criticism from fans. "When you think you know everything -- and that's not my case, because I like new things, I like learning -- that's when your level drops.

"I have a lot to improve. Sometimes we've played well and other times we haven't, that's where we have to improve. The performance against Barcelona is my responsibility, and whistles from the crowd are acceptable and fair."

ESPN has reported that Madrid would like to strengthen their squad in this transfer window and are keen on doing a deal with Liverpool for top target Trent Alexander-Arnold, but Ancelotti wouldn't say if January signings were discussed this week.

"I spoke to José Ángel as I usually do," Ancelotti said. "We talked about everything."

One positive for Madrid has been the form of Kylian Mbappé, who scored stunning goals against Barcelona and Celta.

"I don't know if he's more of a leader or not, but with each day that passes he looks to be more involved on the pitch," Ancelotti said. "I don't think his attitude has changed off the pitch. He's always available, he's receptive. On the pitch, he's playing at a very high level. With each game, I think his level is increasing."

On Friday, Atlético coach Diego Simeone was asked about Madrid's cup win over Celta, which included a controversial refereeing decision not to award the away side a penalty.

"I didn't see it, but I've been told that there were some 'incidents,'" Simeone said. "It's been happening for 100 years, so I don't know what's surprising."

"They're things you say for the gallery," Ancelotti hit back. "Everyone in football is aware of what Real Madrid represents, and has done for 125 years of history. There are some 'thorns' that might hurt."