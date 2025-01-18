Transfer rumors, news: Arsenal prepare to make offer for Sesko

Rob Dawson reacts to the news of a new Manchester City contract for Erling Haaland that will keep him at the club until 2034. (1:42)

Arsenal are desperate to fix their striker problems and could make a move for Viktor Gyökeres or Benjamin Sesko before the window closes, while Real Madrid are ready to make another offer for Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold this month. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

- Arsenal have made RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko their key target following the ACL injury to Gabriel Jesus, report both The Sun and The Times. The 21-year-old has been consistently linked with the Gunners for the past 12 months but he chose to sign a new contract at the Bundesliga club last summer. Arsenal are weighing up whether to make a £70m offer now or go for a short-term loan deal. As with Gyökeres, it would take a big transfer fee to do a deal before this window closes but Mikel Arteta desperately needs reinforcements. The Slovenia international has scored 18 goals in all competitions, and netted in the last seven league matches.

- Arsenal are also interested in Viktor Gyökeres, according to the Independent, but Manchester United remain his most likely destination. Gyökeres enjoyed a prolific 18 months playing under now-United boss Rubem Amorim at Sporting CP, and the former Coventry City player is seen as a key addition to the rebuilding job at Old Trafford. Arsenal had raised the possibility of making a move this month to fix their own problems up front. Gyökeres has a release clause under £100m, which makes him an attractive option. United cannot afford to sign the 26-year-old this month, while Sporting would rather he stayed until the summer. Arteta's best chance of getting Gyökeres would appear to be to swoop in this window.

- After days of "meetings and conversations" at Real Madrid's Valdebebas training ground, the club have decided to make another move to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold this month, according to Marca. Liverpool rejected an approach from Madrid ahead of the January transfer window, but the LaLiga giants' performances in recent weeks -- including their 5-2 Supercopa thrashing by Barcelona -- have convinced them to try again rather than waiting for a free transfer this summer. It would be down to Alexander-Arnold to convince the Premier League leaders to let him go early.

- Napoli have made an offer of €40 million for Borussia Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi, reports Sky Sport Deutchsland. The Italian club, who are seeking to replace Khvicha Kvaratskhelia after he joined Paris Saint-Germain, tested the waters with a "verbal approach" for the forward, which was promptly shut down by BVB. Furthermore, Adeyemi is not keen to move this month, although the situation could become "interesting" again in the summer. Napoli will now look at alternative targets, with Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho and Lille's Edon Zhegrova topping their wish list.

- Alphonso Davies is on the verge of extending his contract at Bayern Munich, Florian Plettenberg reports. Significant progress was made Friday in talks between Bayern sporting director Max Eberl and Davies' agent, Nick Househ. While some details still need to be finalized, the expectation is that the 24-year-old will soon pen a new deal that keeps him at Bayern until at least 2029 -- with the option to extend by a further year. However, Marca says Real Madrid -- who want to sign the player on a free transfer in the summer -- are "satisfied" with the situation around Davies and believe he has turned down an improved contract offer from Bayern.

- Crystal Palace have signed 19-year-old attacking midfielder Romain Esse from Millwall in a reported £12m deal. Read

- Aemu Oyama has joined Manchester City's women's team on a 2½-year deal from Waseda University.

- Southampton Women have signed 18-year-old winger Vivienne Lia on loan from Arsenal.

- Northern Ireland international Isaac Price is on the verge of signing for Championship side West Bromwich Albion from Standard Liege, a source has told ESPN's Tom Hamilton. The transfer will structured as a straight fee, in the region of £2m, or a six-month loan with an obligation.

- Man United will not let Alejandro Garnacho leave Old Trafford in a cut-price deal, but Napoli and Chelsea are seeking reassurances about the winger's temperament before committing to a £50m transfer. (Daily Telegraph)

- Mathys Tel,19, has turned down the chance to leave Bayern Munich for Chelsea. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Christopher Nkunku has agreed personal terms with Bayern Munich, but the Bundesliga club are still some way short of Chelsea's €70m asking price. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Nuno Mendes will not leave Paris Saint-Germain this month, ending Manchester United's transfer hopes for the left-back. (L'Équipe)

- Arsenal are set to find out whether they have won the race to sign Norwegian teenager Sverre Nypan. The 18-year-old midfielder, who plays for Rosenberg, has been "carefully considering" his next move following talks with some of Europe's biggest clubs. (Daily Mirror)

- AC Milan's approach to take Joao Felix on loan has been rebuffed by Chelsea, but the Serie A club may make another attempt before the window closes. (Gianluca di Marzio)

- AC Milan will pay a €1m loan fee for Kyle Walker to join them from Manchester City until the end of the season, with a permanent option of €5m. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Chelsea have made an improved offer of €12m for Deportivo La Coruña winger Yeremay Hernández. The 22-year-old, a Spain under-21 international, will immediately be loaned out for the remainder of the season. (Relevo)

- Ronald Araujo appeared certain to be headed for Juventus just a few days ago, but a new contract with Barcelona with a significant wage increase now seems likely. (Mundo Deportivo)

- Wolverhampton Wanderers are in talks to sign Guimaraes defensive midfielder Manu. A €12m proposal has been presented to the Portuguese club for the 23-year-old, which also includes a future transfer clause. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Erling Haaland may have signed a long-term megadeal at Manchester City until 2034, but there "could still be a twist in the future" of the forward. "A formula exists to be able to leave" before 2034 that isn't a release clause, according to the report. (Marca)

- Real Madrid have signed young centre-back Joel Pleguezuelos, 18, from Espanyol and for now he will play for Madrid's under-19s, coached by Álvaro Arbeloa. (Diario AS)

- New contacts are expected as Manchester City try to sign Juventus wing-back Andrea Cambiaso. It would take €80m for the Bianconeri to allow the 24-year-old leave immediately, while more discussions would be needed if the offer is around €60m. (Calciomercato)

- Juventus face competition from Chelsea, Manchester United and Napoli for Lecce's Patrick Dorgu with a transfer fee of around €40m demanded. Ajax's Jorrel Hato, RB Salzburg's Amar Dedic, Chelsea's Ben Chilwell, Fiorentina's Cristiano Biraghi and Girona's Miguel Gutierrez are seen as alternatives for Juve. (Tuttosport)

- Aston Villa will step up negotiations with Sevilla to sign 24-year-old centre-back Loïc Badé. (Foot Mercato)

- Representatives of AC Milan and Juventus will come together to discuss Fikayo Tomori. The 27-year-old is an important figure in the Rossoneri's defence but a move could get the green light if an offer reaches €30m including bonuses. (Calciomercato)

- Juventus are ready to trigger the option to make Pierre Kalulu's loan from AC Milan permanent, worth €14m and €3m in bonuses. (Nicolo Schira)

- Mario Balotelli is considering leaving Genoa having played just 56 minutes in three months. (Nicolo Schira)

- Richarlison wants to leave Tottenham and make a mega-money move to the Saudi Pro League. (Football Insider)

- Paris Saint-Germain could recall midfielder Cher Ndour from his Besiktas loan and permanently move him on, with Bologna interested. That would allow Randal Kolo Muani to officially join Juventus on loan. (Le Parisien)

- Tottenham Hotspur could move for Paris Saint-Germain centre-back Milan Skriniar, who is also the topic of interest from Aston Villa and Galatasaray. (Football Insider)

- Genoa have reached a deal with West Ham United to sign Maxwel Cornet on loan and have a verbal agreement with the winger. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Brighton midfielder Jakub Moder is set to turn down a new contract and complete a £1.2m move to Feyenoord. (Daily Mail)