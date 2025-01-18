Open Extended Reactions

Romain Esse becomes Crystal Palace's latest signing from the EFL. Cameron Howard/Getty Images

Crystal Palace signed 19-year-old attacking midfielder Romain Esse from Millwall on Saturday.

Esse signed a 5 ½-year contact with the Premier League club after scoring five goals for Millwall this season.

Palace didn't release financial details but reports said the transfer fee was at least £12 million ($14.6 million).

"Romain is the type of player who gets crowds off their seats," Palace chairman Steve Parish said in a team statement.

Palace, in 15th place, play at West Ham on Saturday.

Esse won't be available for selection until next weekend's match against Brentford.