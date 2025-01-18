        <
        >

          Crystal Palace sign teenager Romain Esse from Millwall

          • Associated Press
          Jan 18, 2025, 11:43 AM

          Crystal Palace signed 19-year-old attacking midfielder Romain Esse from Millwall on Saturday.

          Esse signed a 5 ½-year contact with the Premier League club after scoring five goals for Millwall this season.

          Palace didn't release financial details but reports said the transfer fee was at least £12 million ($14.6 million).

          "Romain is the type of player who gets crowds off their seats," Palace chairman Steve Parish said in a team statement.

          Palace, in 15th place, play at West Ham on Saturday.

          Esse won't be available for selection until next weekend's match against Brentford.