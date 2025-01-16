Open Extended Reactions

Bunny Shaw and Lauren Hemp are key players for City. Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images

Manchester City are facing an injury crisis. The team that started the 2024-25 campaign with a 10-match unbeaten run were reduced to consecutive losses to end the calendar year, with four of their most crucial players sidelined.

Summer signing Vivianne Miedema played for two months before requiring knee surgery again. Lauren Hemp suffered a knee injury in November, also needing surgery, before Khadija Shaw -- the league's top scorer with nine goals, three more than any other player -- was ruled out in early December with a lower leg injury. To further the woes, captain and centre-back Alex Greenwood missed the final two games of the year after being taken off the pitch in the penultimate Champions League group-stage game with a knee injury.

It has derailed City somewhat at a critical time of the year, leaving manager Gareth Taylor with some big decisions to make during the January transfer window ahead of a packed schedule. City have signed German defender Rebecca Knaak to fill in for Greenwood, but will likely pursue one or two more reinforcements to cover the gaps.

City are competing in three major cup competitions -- the Champions League knockout stage, the League Cup quarterfinals and the FA Cup fifth round -- while also being locked in a tight title race (they have 22 points) with Chelsea (28), Arsenal (21) and Manchester United (21) for the Women's Super League (WSL) title. Over the next two months, rotation will be key to managing the workload.

They kicked off the second half of the season with a 3-0 win over Ipswich in the FA Cup, but face a tough run ahead. Two Manchester derbies -- one in the WSL; the other in the League Cup -- are followed by a crucial WSL clash with Arsenal on Feb. 2. This comes after Arsenal's league showdown with Chelsea where City, six points behind the Blues but only one ahead of the Gunners, arguably have the most to lose.

There are some silver linings, but how extensive are City's injuries, and how do they cope with a strenuous six-month stretch to end this season?

The injury to Alex Greenwood threatens to cause Manchester City defensive problems. Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

Defensive frailties and missing direction

Greenwood has been a cornerstone of City's defence, providing steady leadership that has been the foundation of their backline since her arrival from Lyon in 2020. Having started the season in superb form, City maintained an unbeaten streak until their 2-0 defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Nov. 16.

Throughout this period, Greenwood's leadership was exceptional, orchestrating things from the back with confidence and authority. But after being stretchered off against St. Pölten, the team now face yet another significant gap.

While Taylor initially suggested the injury wasn't severe, it was later confirmed that Greenwood had suffered a medial collateral ligament (MCL) injury, requiring surgery. The club have yet to provide a specific timeline for her return, nor have they given any updates on the other injuries plaguing the squad, but recovery can take anywhere from three to 12 months. Which has left fans understandably concerned.

STREAM FUTBOL W ON ESPN+ Ali Krieger and Sebastian Salazar debate the biggest storylines and break down the best highlights from women's soccer in the Americas. Stream on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

In response to Greenwood's absence, City moved quickly in the January transfer window, securing centre-back Knaak from Swedish champions Rosengard. Although uncapped at senior international level for Germany, Knaak brings valuable experience from several Swedish and German clubs and youth international football, making her a viable replacement. Additionally, City still have Laia Aleixandri, who has attracted interest from Barcelona, and Alanna Kennedy to reinforce the defence. However, neither can replicate Greenwood's skillset or leadership.

City now find themselves without their star defender and most authoritative figure in the locker room, a loss compounded by the retirement of former captain Steph Houghton at the end of last season. While Houghton had been gradually stepping back from regular playing time, Greenwood had seamlessly taken over the captaincy in her absence, setting herself up to lead the team. The team have been left without a guiding force, and their performances have suffered, with a lack of direction evident.

In goal, Taylor has preferred new signing Ayaka Yamashita over last season's Golden Glove winner, Khiara Keating, who has only made a handful of starts. Both goalkeepers have relied heavily on Greenwood's defensive skills, consistently the player making vital tackles and blocks. Without her commanding presence, the team conceded five goals in the two games she missed, with three coming in the defeat to Barcelona.

The loss of Bunny Shaw's goals will hamper Manchester City's quest for silverware. James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

One return, two to go

The absence of Hemp, meanwhile, has left a significant void in the attack, resulting in a noticeable dip in clinical finishing, creativity and fluidity. The 24-year-old winger has been a key player for Taylor since signing in 2018, and this is the first time she has been sidelined for an extended period.

In 2021-22, she featured in all 22 league games and ranked fourth in the Golden Boot race with 10 goals. In the following season, despite a month's absence with a thigh injury, Hemp totalled 28 appearances in all competitions and had 21 goal involvements.

The injuries to Hemp, Shaw and Greenwood coincided with the beginning of City's slump and highlights just how dependent the team is on their core trio. Without the dynamic Lioness, the established synergy between Hemp, the midfield and the forwards has been disrupted. While players like summer signing Aoba Fujino and rising talent Jess Park have stepped into the role, there's been a noticeable lack of cohesion.

It will be several months before Hemp is back on the pitch for City, causing concern for fans of both club and country as England prepare for their upcoming Nations League and Euro 2025 campaigns.

After the winter break, City's fortunes took a turn for the better with the return of prolific striker and midfielder Miedema, who had been absent since October. In her first game back, Miedema scored inside 15 minutes, showcasing her instinctive finishing. While it's a promising sign to see the 29-year-old back in action, it's clear that it will take time to fully reintegrate her into the side. Taylor will be cautious to avoid risking another setback to Miedema, who has not been at her best over the past two years given consistent injuries.

While Miedema's return will undoubtedly rekindle some of City's attacking spark, the absence of Shaw leaves a lingering sense of vulnerability. Shaw is one of the WSL's most prolific scorers, but has been also plagued by a series of injuries, sidelining her for several weeks to a few months. It's consistently exposed City's lack of a direct, comparable replacement. Australia international Mary Fowler has slotted in but has only three goals in the WSL this season.

Taylor has expressed hope that Shaw will return sooner than Greenwood or Hemp, but City must not rush her back prematurely. Given Shaw's injury history, any further setback could seriously jeopardise City's push for the title.

Chloe Kelly has been reduced to a bit-part role this season. MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Kelly dilemma

Around 2½ years ago, Chloe Kelly slotted home the winning goal of the 2022 European Championship to give England their first major title since the men's 1966 World Cup. Now, the 26-year-old is confined to the bench, making just one league start in the first 10 games, and she failed to even make the squad list for the game against Barcelona.

Reports suggest that Kelly is actively seeking a move away from the club in search of more playing time, with the looming summer Euros in Switzerland being her primary motivation. England manager Sarina Wiegman has already expressed concern over Kelly's lack of minutes.

City could entertain allowing Kelly -- who has just six months left on her contract -- to join another club and bring in a winger who will see more game time and, therefore, have more of an impact on the team. It would help to fill Hemp's void until she returns. However, with City's injury woes, Taylor will likely want to avoid a senior player departing, considering it would take time for a new face to adjust to City's style. Having such a vital winger like Kelly, with undeniable talent, is a benefit to the club.

Youngsters like Lily Murphy -- who scored her first senior goal against Hammarby -- and Codie Thomas have stepped up impressively in recent months. While this shift in the pecking order has come at Kelly's expense, it also offers a silver lining. These emerging talents have shown that City's future remains bright, with the next generation pushing the team forward and stepping into important roles.

There are options to fill the void in Hemp and Shaw's absence, but it would take a lot to match their combined tally of 11 goals and six assists.