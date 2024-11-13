Ali Krieger and Sebastian Salazar explain why Aitana Bonmatí is currently the best women's player in the world. (2:00)

The women's game continues to grow by leaps and bounds, and toward the end of another monumental 12 months, it's only fitting that ESPN FC Women's Rank, our ranking of the top 50 women footballers in the world, returns. As much as we saw the power balance change within teams this year, we saw a whole lot of movement on our top 50 player list, as well as some new faces too.

We've conducted this ranking for the past three years (read 2021, 2022 and 2023 here) and the changes in our ranking reflect the ever-evolving landscape of the sport. There were just four Americans last time, and none in the top 10 after a disastrous World Cup for the U.S. women's national team -- but after claiming gold at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, eight American players have made our list, including three in the top 10.

Unsurprisingly, 2023 World Cup winners Spain are still the leaders with nine players on the list, while there are six from France and World Cup runners-up England. In total, 19 different countries are represented, including players from Malawi and Zambia for the first time.

When it comes to their clubs, we have 16 different teams represented. Barcelona lead the way with 11 players, with Chelsea (7) and Lyon (6) behind them. The NWSL also contributes 13 players from eight clubs in total -- with NJ/NY Gotham FC (3) having the most.

Out of the full list of players, there are 15 appearing for the first time -- including three from African countries -- which just goes to show how the talent pool in the women's game is deeper than it has ever been. Picking just 50 was tougher than ever.

We polled 18 women's soccer experts from around the world. Current and former coaches for top-tier clubs teams or national teams, general managers, administrators and journalists were asked to anonymously pick their top 50 players of 2024. Using a ranked ballot, each No. 1 vote was worth 50 points, and each No. 50 vote was worth one point. At the end, we tallied up the points to get our list.

While our 2023 ranking was a runaway for last year's No. 1, Aitana Bonmatí, as she was chosen No. 1 on nearly every ballot, this year was much more competitive: Seven different players landed at No. 1 on the ballots of at least one voter in our panel.

This list covers the 2024 calendar year, which means you might not see some players who spent most of the year sidelined. Indeed, we excluded options to vote for the likes of Chelsea's Sam Kerr and Real Madrid's Caroline Weir due to their long-term injuries.

Here is this year's list of voters: Vlatko Andonovski, Kansas City Current head coach and former U.S. national team head coach; Denise Reddy, U.S. national team assistant coach; Sonia Bompastor, Chelsea head coach; Randy Waldrum, Nigeria head coach and former Houston Dash head coach; Lluis Cortes, Saudi Arabia head coach and former Barcelona head coach; Carmelina Moscato, assistant Racing Louisville coach and former Tigres UANL head coach; Hayley Carter, Orlando Pride general manager; Tanya Oxtoby, Northern Ireland national team head coach; Esther Appiah-Fei, analyst specializing in African soccer; Natalia Astrain, analyst and former U.S. youth national team head coach; Moya Dodd, World Leagues Forum adviser and former FIFA executive; Tom Garry, women's football journalist for The Guardian; Amanda Zaza, women's football journalist for SVT in Sweden; Cintia Barlem, women's football journalist for TV Globo in Brazil; Sophie Lawson, ESPN women's football writer; Emily Keogh, ESPN journalist; Jeff Kassouf, ESPN journalist; Caitlin Murray, ESPN editor.

From left to right, Yui Hasegawa, Trinity Rodman, Aitana Bonmati, Lucy Bronze and Sophia Smith are all part of ESPN FC Women's Rank 2024. Where did they land on the ranking? ESPN

The List

Now that you know how we arrived at our top 50 players, it's time to go through them all one by one. We present to you: ESPN FC Women's Rank for 2024. (All stats compiled by ESPN Research.)

Country: Spain

Club: NJ/NY Gotham FC

Age: 31

Position: Forward

2023 Rank: N/A (★ debut)

Esther arrived at Gotham last summer fresh off a World Cup title with Spain, then helped deliver a first NWSL trophy to the club. Her understanding of the game allows her to shift between roles even in the run of play -- she's a No. 9 who can not only drop into the No. 10 space, but who is happy to sit in front of her center backs if it means getting on the ball. Her impact can be almost immediate and within 10 minutes of coming off the bench in a recent match for Gotham, she assisted a goal and scored two more to turn a tight contest into a blowout. -- Jeff Kassouf

Stat to know: Esther has had 15 goal contributions (11 goals, 4 assists) in the NWSL since joining Gotham last season. That's tied for the most on the team with Lynn Williams, despite playing nine fewer games in that span.

Country: Germany

Club: Chelsea

Age: 23

Position: Central midfielder/Striker

2023 Rank: N/A (★ debut)

Few can match Nüsken's versatility -- just ask her old manager at Chelsea, Emma Hayes. "I think she'll be a top No. 6, a top No. 8, a top center back, no problem," Hayes said. "I see her somewhere between the No. 8 and No. 10 position -- it's the goal threat. She's superb in the air, superb in the tackle, brilliant stretching [the opposition] in behind. She fills spaces really well and is a good decision-maker." Hayes then joked about how she'd try her out in goal.

Nüsken has chipped in with key goals for Chelsea and also helped Germany to the bronze medal in the summer Olympics. At a time where Germany are going through a transitional phase -- with Svenja Huth, Melanie Leupolz and Alexandra Popp all retiring -- Nüsken is the present and future of both her club and country. -- Tom Hamilton

Stat to know: Her eight goals in the WSL last season was third best among Chelsea's squad, while she also ranked in the top five in interceptions, touches, tackles won/lost and clearances in league play in 2023-24.

Country: France

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Age: 27

Position: Central midfielder

2023 rank: 38 (▼ down 10 spots)

Geyoro has spent her entire career with PSG, joining the youth setup in 2012. Now the team's captain, the box-to-box midfielder can at times fly under the radar, but when she's at her best she orchestrates things from the middle of the pitch and is a consistent presence. A lack of silverware (one league title, three Coupe de France trophies) is unfortunate for a player of her class and comes from Lyon ruling the roost in France in recent years. -- Sophie Lawson

Stat to know: Her 11 goals in France's Première Ligue last season was tied for third most, while her 14 goals in the league since the start of last season is tied for second most in that span behind Tabitha Chawinga (19).

Country: Norway

Club: Barcelona

Age: 26

Position: Central midfielder

2023 Rank: N/A (★ debut)

With fierce competition for a place in Barcelona's midfield, Engen had often struggled to maintain a spot in the team, but she excelled as a converted center back last season. A season-ending injury to Mapi Leon propelled the Norwegian into the team and she didn't look out of place as the Catalan side won all four trophies available to them. Alongside Irene Paredes, the highlight was keeping a clean sheet in the Champions League against Lyon, the French giant whom Barça had never previously beaten. -- Sam Marsden

Stat to know: Since the start of last Liga F season, Engen has a 94% pass completion percentage, which is the best in the league.

Country: France

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Age: 28

Position: Left back/Forward

2023 Rank: N/A (★ debut)

Since her move to Paris Saint-Germain in 2021, Karchaoui has taken her game to a new level and has consistently been one of the best performers for Les Parisiennes. A natural attacking player, she has evolved from fullback to wing back to winger and, when playing in a more advanced position, she will naturally drop back and help defend when needed. Her adaptability has also helped in a France national team that is already rich in options at left back and she has become something of a blueprint for the modern fullback. -- Lawson

Stat to know: Karchaoui leads PSG with 20 interceptions in the 2023-24 Champions League, third most in the tournament.

Country: Brazil

Club: Houston Dash

Age: 21

Position: Defender

2023 Rank: N/A (★ debut)

Almost nothing went right for the Houston Dash this year, but the NWSL bottom-dwellers did draw envy from other clubs when they signed Brazilian defender Tarciane from Corinthians in April. Her height makes her an asset for club and country on set pieces, and she is known for hard, (mostly) well-timed tackles in open play. At 21, she still requires growth in consistency and decision-making, but she looks like Brazil's long-term answer in defense. -- Kassouf

Stat to know: Tarciane scored three goals in the 2024 SheBelieves Cup as Brazil defeated Japan on penalties to finish third, and she played in the 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup final defeat to the USWNT.

Country: United States

Club: NJ/NY Gotham FC

Age: 29

Position: Central midfielder

2023 Rank: 47 (▲ up 3 spots)

USWNT head coach Emma Hayes recently called Lavelle the "cultured footballer" -- for her creativity and vision -- who first comes to mind in international circles from her play as part of the U.S. squad. For years, the USWNT had nobody able to play the No. 10 role, although players such as Jaedyn Shaw have since helped evolve the player pool. Lavelle hit 100 international caps this year as the Americans won the Olympics. She is best known as a No. 10, but she also handles herself just fine in wide areas -- and she might be best utilized as a deeper, playmaking No. 8. -- Kassouf

Stat to know: Lavelle has 16 assists for the USWNT in all competitions since 2020, the most in the team during the span.

Country: Denmark

Club: Bayern Munich

Age: 31

Position: Central midfielder

2023 Rank: N/A (★ reentry)

Harder was fifth on the 2022 list but missed out last year because of injuries after joining Bayern Munich from Chelsea. Still one of the best players ever, she has won a league title in every season she has played since 2013, spanning four clubs in three countries. Her list of individual accolades is vast and reflective of her incredible skill, while she possesses an intrinsic ability to elevate the clubs she plays for to new heights.

Her movement and ability to break defensive lines with key passes create a formula for success, but it is her vision and technical ability that make her stand out. "Even when she is at less than 100%, you feel her presence," former Wolfsburg coach Stephan Lerch said. "If you're in a game and need one moment to make the difference, she's the player for it, no matter what condition she is in." -- Emily Keogh

Stat to know: Harder's 13 goals and 27 shots on target (in 21 league starts) since joining Bayern Munich last season are both sixth most in the German Frauen-Bundesliga over that span.

Country: England

Club: Chelsea

Age: 31

Position: Center back

2023 Rank: 18 (▼ 24)

Though Bright remains one of England's most important players and club captain of Chelsea, the veteran defender has had to cope with a knee injury that sidelined her at the start of the year. Now returned to full fitness, she is as key as ever. She is a talismanic leader and a towering presence at the heart of the defense. "She's such a great athlete, but also such a great person," Chelsea manager Sonia Bompastor said. -- Hamilton

Stat to know: Bright ranks first among the Chelsea squad this season for touches, duels won, blocks, and clearances from her six games played.

Country: Canada

Club: Lyon (loan from Angel City)

Age: 28

Position: Center back

2023 Rank: N/A (★ debut)

During Canada's drone scandal during the 2024 Olympics, Gilles stepped up on and off the pitch to rally the defending champions. Against France, she slotted home to an empty net to give the team momentum despite FIFA's six-point penalty, and in the next game, she headed home the only goal against Colombia to secure passage out of the group. Since arriving on loan from NWSL side Angel City in September 2022, Gilles has been key in Lyon's back line, helping steer the French champions to two domestic trophies and a Champions League final. -- Keogh

Stat to know: Gilles has made a team-high 31 defensive interventions for Lyon in the Champions League this season.

Country: Spain

Club: Barcelona

Age: 33

Position: Defender

2023 Rank: 49 (▲ 9)

In the absence of her injured defensive partner Mapi Leon, Paredes' importance at the heart of Barça's defense grew last season. With fullbacks playing high and a midfielder (Engen) alongside her, she was often left to hold the backline together, contributing to clean sheets in the Champions League, Copa de la Reina and Spanish Supercopa finals. Paredes' absence was noticed when she didn't play in the 4-4 draw at Benfica in the Champions League, which says a lot. -- Marsden

Stat to know: Paredes has made 79 interceptions in the UEFA Women's Champions League since 2016-17 -- the second most during that span, behind Wendie Renard (82).

Country: Republic of Ireland

Club: Arsenal

Age: 29

Position: Defender/midfielder

2023 Rank: 24 (▼ 15)

Widely regarded as one of the most versatile and relentless players in the WSL, McCabe has become a pillar for Arsenal. Her grit and determination make her a threat, she refuses to back down in any situation, and she's known for unleashing long-range strikes when her team needs them most. Forced to adapt to various positions because of injuries in the squad, McCabe's versatility has become one of her defining strengths.

"I think I've ended up asking her to play almost all positions except central defender, goalkeeper and No. 9," said former Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall. "She always comes in and says 'No problem, I'll play where you need me to be." -- Keogh

Stat to know: McCabe has created the second-most chances in the Champions League this season (14).

Country: Scotland

Club: Chelsea

Age: 26

Position: Central midfielder

2023 Rank: N/A (★ debut)

Cuthbert has been Chelsea's unsung hero for years and is heartbeat of the squad, anchoring the midfield with her intelligence and grit. While holding midfield isn't a position that brings flashy goals or mazy dribbles, the Scotland international has scored her share of screamers. But it's her vision, tactical awareness and relentless work rate that make her indispensable.

When Cuthbert is sidelined, Chelsea's game often feels incomplete -- a testament to her influence in a team overflowing with talent. "Erin Cuthbert is one of the best players in the world," said Emma Hayes, her former Chelsea manager. "She's a top, top midfielder and deserves that credit." -- Keogh

Stat to know: Cuthbert has created the second-most chances for Chelsea (13) in the Champions League since the start of last season.

Country: Norway

Club: Chelsea

Age: 30

Position: Forward

2023 Rank: 36 (▼ 1)

Since joining Chelsea in 2019, Reiten has been a cornerstone of the team, showcasing her electrifying pace, drive and technical prowess. The Norway international has continued to elevate her game, consistently delivering both goals and assists, and at her finest she is ruthless, precise and selfless.

Former Chelsea boss Hayes praised her consistency last season, while Reiten herself showed that she is willing to put the team first when she said at the start of the campaign: "Whatever Sonia [Bompastor] wants me to do, I'll do it best I can!" -- Keogh

Stat to know: Reiten played 16 WSL games last season for Chelsea, scoring seven goals and providing five assists with an xG, or expected goals, of 6.2.

Country: Sweden

Club: Barcelona

Age: 30

Position: Forward

2023 Rank: 7 (▼ 29)

Sweden international Rolfö drops 29 spots, and out of the top 10, after missing the majority of last season recovering from knee surgery. She returned to action in March, scoring in her first game back, and went on to help Barça win the Champions League. She scored a penalty in the semifinal win over Chelsea and started the final against Lyon. In total, she still managed an impressive seven goals in 15 games -- despite many of her appearances coming as a left back. -- Marsden

Stat to know: Rolfö's 13 goals in the Champions League since 2018-19, playing for Bayern Munich, Wolfsburg and Barcelona, are the most scored by a defender in that span.

Country: Spain

Club: Real Madrid

Age: 24

Position: Left back

2023 rank: 10 (▼ 25)

Carmona scored the only goal of the 2023 World Cup final against England to cement her status as a hero in Spain, and she has continued to shine for Real Madrid since returning to club duties. Having inherited the captain's armband from Ivana Andrés this season, the young defender has matured, leading her team from the backline and routinely popping up with goals.

Adept at playing in a wide midfield or wing-back role, Carmona is at her best when she has free reign of the left side of the pitch to add further firepower to the attack. -- Lawson

Stat to know: With 1.77 successful take-ons per 90 minutes, Carmona is in the 99th percentile in her position, and she also manages 1.48 shots per game.

Country: United States

Club: Arsenal

Age: 26

Position: Right back

2023 Rank: N/A (★ debut)

Fox's journey from the U.S. to the WSL has been remarkable, and she is only just beginning to showcase her talent. Since moving to Arsenal from the NWSL's North Carolina Courage in January, she has adapted to the English league with ease, quickly establishing herself as one of the best right backs in the world. With an Olympic gold medal under her belt for the USWNT and a growing collection of Player of the Match honors for her club, she's proving to be a force to be reckoned with.

"She's always been really driven," Arsenal teammate Alessia Russo said. "Now to play with her here at Arsenal is great. She's a top player, she's an athlete and she works really hard, and she's a real asset." -- Keogh

Stat to know: Fox made a team-leading 21 appearances for the USWNT in 2024, including starting all six matches at the Olympics.

Country: England

Club: Manchester City

Age: 24

Position: Forward

2023 Rank: 22 (▼ 11)

Hemp was one of three England stars who made the Ballon d'Or shortlist and has made a superb start to the 2024-25 season for Man City, often proving to be the catalyst behind the team's fightbacks. In the space of a single week in October, the winger helped City come from behind to beat Liverpool, St. Polten and Aston Villa.

Against Villa she scored the equalizer, then teed up the winner for Jill Roord. Afterward, City manager Gareth Taylor described her as a "role model," while City striker Khadija Shaw summed up exactly what makes her teammate so good, saying: "She is a grafter and she buzzes around the pitch. She is an unbelievable player. I love playing with her. I enjoy it every day. The sky is the limit." -- Hamilton

Stat to know: Hemp leads the WSL since the start of last season with 10 assists.

Country: England

Club: Manchester City

Age: 31

Position: Center back/Left back

2023 Rank: 50 (▲ 18)

Greenwood took on the captaincy of Manchester City this year from Steph Houghton, with manager Gareth Taylor saying she is someone who embodies "everything they do" at the WSL club. While on the international stage, she has continued to be a vital cog in the England squad, proving equally adept at playing left back or center back. Her distribution remains second to none, she had more touches (2,154) than any other WSL player last season and she made more distance carrying the ball too (6,712 meters), too. -- Hamilton

Stat to know: Greenwood's 91.3% pass completion percentage in the Champions League this season is 15th highest of any player. But of the other 14 players ahead of her, only one is older: Wolfsburg's Kathrin Hendrich, 32.

Country: France

Club: Lyon

Age: 23

Position: Defender

2023 rank: N/A (★ debut)

Bacha made her claim for the left back spot after breaking into Lyon's first team seven years ago as a teenager, and although she was sometimes benched last season in favor of compatriot Perle Morroni, she remains a reliable and tidy defender who can create chances in attack from her excellent crosses into the box.

Currently sidelined after sustaining an ankle surgery over the summer, Bacha will face stiff competition to get back into the starting XI from summer signing Sofie Svava when she returns to full fitness. -- Lawson

Stat to know: With 10 assists in the Champions League since 2021-22, Bacha has the most in that span by any player aged 25 or younger.

Country: United States

Club: Chicago Red Stars

Age: 36

Position: Goalkeeper

2023 Rank: N/A (★ debut)

Naeher is as cool as they come in a shootout: Twice in 34 days earlier this year, Naeher saved three penalty kicks, and she converted one for the USWNT against Canada. From the star-jump toe save in the dying seconds of extra time in the Olympic semifinal, to the one-handed palm swat in stoppage time of the final, she reminded the world in Paris why she's so clutch. -- Kassouf

Stat to know: Naeher has made three penalty saves in the NWSL this year, second only to the Washington Spirit's Aubrey Kingsbury (4).

Country: France

Club: San Diego Wave FC

Age: 27

Position: Forward

2023 Rank: N/A (★ reentry)

Find yourself a winger who can do just about anything, and you might have found Cascarino. Lyon fans already knew that about the France international: She was part of the team's six most recent Champions League-winning campaigns before transferring to the San Diego Wave in the summer window.

She made an instant impact for a Wave team that struggled to generate scoring opportunities earlier in the year. Cascarino is versatile enough to play in multiple roles on the wing, and she will be key to whatever a struggling San Diego franchise does next. -- Kassouf

Stat to know: Cascarino is averaging a team-high 0.42 assists per 90 minutes for San Diego Wave in the NWSL this year.

Country: Spain

Club: Barcelona

Age: 20

Position: Forward

2023 Rank: 5 (▼ 18)

Paralluelo's exploits at the World Cup saw her finish fifth last year, but she has dropped down this year's rank despite doing well at Barcelona. Playing from the left or as a No. 9, the Spain forward scored 20 goals in 19 Liga F games as Barça won the title. Only Caroline Graham Hansen scored more.

In total, Paralluelo netted 34 goals in 36 appearances across all competitions as Barça won all four trophies available to them. That earned her a place on the Ballon d'Or podium, alongside teammates Graham Hansen and Aitana Bonmatí, for the second year running. There is belief within the club that she could one day win the award. -- Marsden

Stat to know: Paralluelo is only one of two players in the Spanish Liga F with 20 goals since the start of last season; teammate Graham Hansen is the other.

Country: England

Club: Chelsea

Age: 33

Position: Right back

2023 Rank: 23 (▼ 4)

The 33-year-old defender has become synonymous with the right side of England's defense and has excelled at club level with Manchester City, Lyon, Barcelona and now Chelsea. Her durability is astonishing, and her opponents have had to make tactical plans to prevent her marauding runs down the right.

When Chelsea announced her arrival in the summer, they twice used the phrase "serial winner," and you can see why -- her list of accolades includes five Champions League titles. But she's showing no signs of slowing down, and now, reunited with former Lyon boss Sonia Bompastor, she is hoping a move back to the WSL will help prolong her career. -- Hamilton

Stat to know: Bronze's five assists are the most by an English player in the past three seasons of the Champions League.

Country: Brazil

Club: Orlando Pride

Age: 38

Position: Forward

2023 Rank: N/A (★ reentry)

The rejuvenation of Marta at 38 years old is quietly one of the stories of the year after she was not on our list in 2023 and 2022. The six-time world player of the year stuck it out in Orlando through years of turmoil with the Pride to lift her first NWSL trophy, the Shield, this fall.

She's no longer the player who can take on five defenders at once, but her superior vision remains, and in 2024 the technical execution that appeared to be fading was back with vigor. Marta played as if she were 10 years younger, and Orlando benefited. -- Kassouf

Stat to know: Marta is tied with Trinity Rodman for the third-most chances created in the NWSL in 2024 with 46.

Country: Germany

Club: NJ/NY Gotham FC

Age: 34

Position: Goalkeeper

2023 Rank: N/A (★ debut)

Berger ranks as ESPN's best women's goalkeeper in the world for her ability to both make jaw-dropping saves and be the first line of attack. This season, she made an instant impact with NJ/NY Gotham FC and led the NWSL in post-shot expected goals minus goals allowed, according to FBRef, a measurement of shot stopping efficiency. Berger proved her value for Germany again at the Olympics in the team's bronze-medal run. -- Kassouf

Stat to know: Berger leads the NWSL this season with 8.26 goals prevented, the third highest in a single season since 2022.

Country: France

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Age: 26

Position: Striker

2023 Rank: N/A (★ reentry)

Katoto finished seventh in ESPN's 2022 list but sustained an ACL injury that saw her sit out last season, only returning to form this year. Known for her sharp instincts and playmaking ability, she has consistently been a nightmare for defenses, scoring 35 goals in 45 appearances for France and over 120 times for PSG since 2014. The striker has firmly reestablished herself among the world's elite and, last month, she earned a spot in the Ballon d'Or ranking. -- Keogh

Stat to know: Katoto is one of three players to have 70-plus goal contributions in France's Première Ligue since 2020-21, alongside Clara Mateo and Kadidiatou Diani.

Country: Colombia

Club: Chelsea

Age: 25

Position: Striker

2023 Rank: N/A (★ debut)

Ramirez briefly set the women's world transfer record when Chelsea signed her from Levante for an initial €450,000 in January 2024. And as if that wasn't enough to live up to, she had the added expectation of filling in for injured Sam Kerr, which she did with aplomb on the way to last season's WSL title.

The Colombia international is a powerful striker who can muscle her way past defenders, but as well as being ruthless in front of goal she possesses the ability to hold the ball up, turn and sprint behind the defensive line. She has scored some brilliant goals -- like her outrageous overhead effort against Arsenal in October -- and ended up 21st in the Ballon d'Or voting, though she should rank higher next year. -- Hamilton

Stat to know: Ramirez leads the WSL this season with five goal-creating actions.

Country: Poland

Club: Barcelona

Age: 27

Position: Forward

2023 rank: 42 (▲ 20)

There are few players in the world who are as lethal in front of goal as the Poland striker. Pajor built her career in a nine-year spell at German giants VfL Wolfsburg, where she bagged 95 goals in 114 league games before making a €400,000 switch to Barcelona this summer.

In doing so, the striker became the eighth most-expensive signing of all time in women's football (tied with Barcelona teammate Kika Nazareth), but she is proving value for money as she has scored nine times in her first seven league games for the Catalans. -- Lawson

Stat to know: Pajor leads Barcelona in shots on target (five) in the Champions League this season.

Country: Haiti

Club: Lyon

Age: 21

Position: Forward

2023 rank: 37 (▲ 16)

Dumornay burst onto the scene as a 15-year-old prodigy before transferring to Reims and then European giants Lyon. She was crowned the women's 2024 Concacaf Player of the Year, beating out the likes of USWNT star Sophia Smith, Jamaica's Khadija "Bunny" Shaw, and Mexico's Lizbeth Ovalle.

Dumornay has gone from strength to strength since leaving her native Haiti in 2021 but only really announced herself to the wider footballing world with some eye-catching performances for her country at the 2023 World Cup. A conduit through which so much of her team's best play flows, she has hit her stride under new Lyon boss Joe Montemurro with four goals in four appearances in the league at the time of writing. -- Lawson

Stat to know: Dumornay scored nine goals in 20 appearances from midfield across all competitions with Lyon last season.

Country: Spain

Club: Barcelona

Age: 25

Position: Right back

2023 Rank: 25 (▲ 5)

Batlle began her career at Barcelona but failed to make the breakthrough before spells at Madrid CFF, Levante and then Manchester United. Now back at her first club, last season was one to remember as she effortlessly switched between the left and right side of the defense as the Blaugrana won the quadruple. She spent most of the season flying forward from left back, due to Fridolina Rölfo's injury, but also played some games on the right, which she would consider her more natural position.

Rölfo's return saw Batlle left on the bench in the Champions League final, but she quickly bounced back from that disappointment and is now Barça's first choice right back following Lucy Bronze's return to England. -- Marsden

Stat to know: In the 2023-24 Champions League, Batlle put in the third-most successful tackles in the competition (22).

Country: Malawi

Club: Kansas City Current

Age: 26

Position: Forward

2023 Rank: N/A (★ debut)

How does a player go from unranked last year to so high on the list? Only by the simple feat of breaking the single-season NWSL scoring record once thought to be untouchable in her first season in the league. Chawinga scored 20 goals this NWSL season, smashing Sam Kerr's record of 18 goals in 2019, and also became the first player in NWSL history to score against all 13 other teams in a single season.

Yes, Chawinga's speed is impressive, but it's the way she uses it: getting in behind defenses to latch onto a through ball, dribbling past helpless defenders, or even tracking back to help on the wing. She is the younger and (to date) less-famous sister to Tabitha, who plays for Lyon. But with more seasons like this, that will soon change. -- Kassouf

Stat to know: Chawinga leads the 2024 NWSL with 26 goal contributions (20 goals, six assists).

Country: Spain

Club: Barcelona

Age: 26

Position: Central midfielder/Center back

2023 Rank: 16 (▼ 2)

Guijarro's versatility means she often plays different roles in Barça's team, from center back to forward. When Keira Walsh plays in midfield, Guijarro can take the brakes off and step forward more -- she scored 10 goals last season. She can also play a deeper role, breaking up play and starting attacks, while she has even been used as a defender. In a side stacked with attacking talent, she remains one of the game's more underrated players. -- Marsden

Stat to know: Guijarro has scored the third-most goals (eight) in Champions League for Barcelona since 2022-23, including two in the 2023 final vs. Wolfsburg where she earned player of the match.

Country: United States

Club: Lyon

Age: 30

Position: Central midfielder

2023 Rank: 29 (▲ 12)

Horan captained the USWNT to the Olympic gold medal last summer, and she can play the Nos. 6, 8 or 10 roles in midfield. Her best work, however, is done as an attacking midfielder who can tap into the skills of her early role as a striker when she went to PSG as a teenager. Horan is dangerous as a target on set pieces for both Lyon and the USWNT. She is frequently regarded as one of the USWNT's most tactically astute players. -- Kassouf

Stat to know: With four goal contributions in five matches for the USWNT at the Concacaf W Gold Cup, Horan helped her side win the title.

Country: France

Club: Lyon

Age: 29

Position Forward

2023 rank: 12 (▼ 4)

Diani made her league debut for Paris FC (then called Juvisy) at age 15 in January 2011 and has spent all 15 years of her career in the French Première Ligue. Yet despite being one of the more senior players around, there is a youthful exuberance in how she dribbles around defenders to set up her teammates.

With speed and skill, Diani stands out from her regular role on the right side of attack, although she's also adept at leading the line as a No. 9 striker too -- as her 82 goals across the last eight seasons can attest. A player whose contributions off the ball can often be overlooked, she remains a key part of the attack for both France and Lyon. -- Lawson

Stat to know: Diani is tied for the second-most goals scored (16) in the Champions League since 2016-17.

Country: United States

Club: Chicago Red Stars

Age: 26

Position: Forward

2023 Rank: N/A (★ reentry)

Swanson was arguably the best player in the world when she was hurt in April 2023, a knee injury that forced her to sit out the 2023 World Cup and our 2023 ranking. She returned to the field in early 2024 and mostly picked up where she left off in her two previous years of incredible form for the Chicago Red Stars and USWNT, going on to score the winning goal in the Olympic gold-medal match. Swanson is a player who requires freedom as a winger to cut inside or roam as a No. 10. Simply put, she changes games when she gets on the ball. -- Kassouf

Stat to know: Swanson is tied with Sophia Smith for most goals scored (14) with the USWNT since 2023 in all competitions.

Country: Japan

Club: Manchester City

Age: 27

Position: Central midfielder

2023 Rank: 44 (▲ 30)

Hasegawa possesses an unrivalled ability to control the pace and tempo of a match, and Manchester City manager Gareth Taylor insists she is one of the best holding midfielders in the world. "She's so intelligent and her stature goes against the grain, she's one of the best ball recoverees in the game," he said last year. "I call her the assister of the assister. She's the cog in the wheel that sets off the opportunity."

Rightly taking a big leap from last year's vote, the Japan international finished 26th in the 2024 Ballon d'Or ranking. -- Hamilton

Stat to know: Hasegawa has completed the most passes by any midfielder in the WSL since the start of last season; her 90% pass completion rate is also the highest of all WSL midfielders in that span.

Country: Spain

Club: Barcelona

Age: 30

Position: Central midfielder

2023 Rank: N/A (★ reentry)

After she finished No. 1 on FC Women's Rank in 2022, she missed out completely last year when an ACL injury sidelined her on the eve of Euro 2022, forcing her to sit out the majority of the season. But the two-time Ballon d'Or winner -- called "The Queen of Barcelona" by former teammate Lucy Bronze -- has made a triumphant return.

Putellas has collected a handful of silverware -- a World Cup, Champions League, and Liga F title -- showing the world why she's still considered football royalty. Indeed, she scored from off the bench in the 2024 Champions League final against Lyon to cement her return to the continental stage. With six goals in her first seven matches this season, Putellas has reminded us all why she is one of the most clinical and reliable players in the game. -- Keogh

Stat to know: Putellas is tied for most goals (16) for Barcelona in the Champions League since 2016-17, and has the second-most during that span behind Pernille Harder (18).

Country: Malawi

Club: Lyon

Age: 28

Position: Forward

2023 Rank: N/A (★ debut)

Chawinga has truly had a breakout season. The former Wuhan Jianghan University forward stormed onto the scene with a stellar loan spell at PSG that saw her net 19 goals in 21 games, before eight-time European champions Lyon signed her this summer.

Last season, she became the first Malawian to play and score (five goals and two assists) in the UEFA Women's Champions League. Furthermore, her remarkable performances earned her a spot among the elite names on the Ballon d'Or shortlist (where she finished 16th out of 30), a place in the Champions League Team of the Season, and the D1 Arkema Player of the Year title in France. -- Keogh

Stat to know: Her 31 goal contributions since the start of last season are the most in the French league in that span: 19 goals (first), 12 assists (tied-first).

Country: Colombia

Club: Real Madrid

Age: 19

Position: Forward

2023 rank: 4 (▼ 7)

A player who boasts flair and class on the ball, Caicedo is more likely to assist in the build-up to goal rather than score herself, but she is also capable of finding the net from distance when required. It's hard to believe that she is still only 19 years old.

The Colombia attacker first turned heads at the 2023 World Cup, a staggering feat when you consider that just three years prior she was undergoing treatment for ovarian cancer, and has continued to impress at Real Madrid. There is still so much to come from her, though Madrid's failure to challenge Barcelona could account for her drop from last year's fourth spot. -- Lawson

Stat to know: The teenager has already completed 45 one-vs.-one dribbles for Colombia in all competitions since 2022, the most on the team during that period.

Country: England

Club: Chelsea

Age: 23

Position: Forward

2023 Rank: 11 (▲ 1)

James has become a star for England and Chelsea, improving her clinical finishing and expert hold-up play to become one of the best forwards in the game. Though she has struggled with minor injuries, on the pitch she exudes confidence and her direct style has seen her develop into a key player for both club and country, despite not featuring for England since April.

Former Chelsea manager Emma Hayes described the 22-year-old as "maverick" and said "it's a playground for her out there," after the forward's performance in Chelsea's 3-1 victory over Arsenal last season. -- Keogh

Stat to know: James has seven goal contributions (three goals and four assists) in her past six matches with England, while she had two goal contributions in her previous 10.

Country: England

Club: Barcelona

Age: 27

Position: Central midfielder

2023 Rank: 17 (▲ 8)

Once the world's most expensive player when she moved to Barcelona from Manchester City for €400,000 in 2022, Walsh is one of Europe's finest midfielders. Her consistency and intelligence have made her undroppable for club and country, while her ability to control the tempo, break up opposition play and deliver pinpoint passes, sets the standard for modern defensive midfielders.

Time and again, Walsh proves why she is the benchmark for the position. Her vision, calmness, and tactical awareness elevate her among her peers, while former Barcelona manager Jonatan Giráldez has previously described her as "special." -- Keogh

Stat to know: Walsh's 92.47% successful pass percentage is the highest of any Barcelona player with at least five games played in the Champions League since her arrival in 2022.

Country: United States

Club: Washington Spirit

Age: 22

Position: Forward

2023 Rank: N/A (★ reentry)

Rodman is the most dynamic and entertaining player in the USWNT pool. She performs audacious acts so regularly that she makes them look casual, whether it is the "Trin Spin" turn she regularly executes (often with a nutmeg for added insult) or a wonder goal like the one she scored against Japan in extra time of the 2024 Olympic quarterfinal.

Rodman was the only player to appear in every match for the USWNT from the start of 2023 until October 2024 when she sat out the training camp to rehab a back injury. Amid a huge coaching shakeup and significant roster turnover, Rodman was the constant for the USWNT and, after landing at No. 33 in 2022 and missing our list in 2023, she's back in the top 10.

She also continued to light up the NWSL with her exceptional play on the wings for the Washington Spirit. Give Rodman too much space to dribble as a defender, and you'll regret it. Get too close and you'll probably be nutmegged. Lose sight of her for just a moment and she'll find the space to exploit. Oh, and she's a superstar who often tracks back defensively to cover for her fullbacks. -- Kassouf

Stat to know: Rodman has the fifth-most goal contributions in NWSL in 2024 with 14.

Country: Spain

Club: Arsenal

Age: 28

Position: Forward

2023 Rank: 30 (▲ 23)

Caldentey has made winning silverware seem routine in recent seasons. From lifting the World Cup with Spain in 2023, to securing three Champions League titles with Barcelona (2021, 2023, 2024) in four years, her dominance has been undeniable across the highest levels of football. Last season she played a key role in Barcelona's unprecedented quadruple, before opting to make a high-profile move to Arsenal. And her meteoric rise is reflected in a jump from 30th in last year's rankings.

What sets Caldentey apart is not her individual brilliance but her ability to elevate the performances of those around her. She consistently makes the players around her better, which is a rare and invaluable trait. Now, at the peak of her career, she is poised to be a crucial figure for Arsenal. -- Keogh

Stat to know: The 89 chances she has created in the Champions League since 2016-17 is only behind Barcelona's Caroline Graham Hansen (119) and Lyon's Selma Bacha (90).

Country: Jamaica

Club: Manchester City

Age: 28

Position: Striker

2023 Rank: 32 (▲ 26)

If there's one player who unquestionably deserves a place among the elite, it's Shaw. With 53 WSL goals in 62 games since moving to City in 2021, the Jamaica striker has established herself as one of the most prolific goal scorers in Europe and her rise has been incredible.

Last season, Shaw's relentless drive and natural goal-scoring instinct saw her claim the WSL Golden Boot with 21 goals, one shy of the league record, and what makes that achievement even more remarkable is that she sat out the final three games because of injury. But her influence also extends beyond goals as the focal point of City's attack, with her power, intelligence and vision allowing her to create consistent opportunities for her teammates to shine. -- Keogh

Stat to know: Shaw leads Jamaica with 27 goals in all competitions since 2018. No other player has scored more than 12.

Country: United States

Club: Portland Thorns

Age: 24

Position: Forward

2023 Rank: 13 (▲ 8)

Smith is the type of player who can change a game on her own. Best utilized as a No. 9, she got that opportunity at the 2024 Olympics, where she thrived, scoring three goals, including the winner in the semifinal.

Often, Smith's singular talent was the one answer the Portland Thorns had amid a relatively poor 2024 season at a team level. She was the top-scoring American in the NWSL again this season, and she found ways to get involved in games from both central and wide areas while also shaking off sometimes rough play from opponents.

Smith is the rare type of player who gives the impression of being faster with the ball at her feet, a forward who can carve up several defenders with one move. This year, she has further developed the ability to score in tight spaces and under close pressure from defenders. -- Kassouf

Stat to know: Smith is tied for the third-most assists in the NWSL in 2024 with six.

Country: Norway

Club: Barcelona

Age: 28

Position: Forward

2023 Rank: 15 (▲ 11)

It feels as if Graham Hansen is finally receiving the recognition she has deserved for a long time, and four of our voters picked her as their No. 1 choice. As one of the most creative and clinical forwards in the world, the 28-year-old has often flown under the radar in a Barcelona team stacked with world-class talent. But last season she made her mark with over 40 goal contributions for her club, including 21 goals in 25 Liga F matches.

Her incredible year earned her a first-time nomination for the Ballon d'Or, where she finished second -- an astonishing achievement for a debutant -- and it's no surprise that she now consistently ranks among the top 10 players in the world. Her former teammate Ella Masa says she is "one of the rare ones" in world football. -- Keogh

Stat to know: Graham Hansen leads the Champions League with 28 big chances created since 2016-17, and no other player has more than 16.

Country: Zambia

Club: Orlando Pride

Age: 24

Position: Forward

2023 Rank: N/A (★ debut)

It's amazing what a change of scenery can do for notoriety. Last year, Banda was playing in the Chinese Super League, away from the spotlight. Now, she's arguably the best player in arguably the best league in the world, and everyone is on notice.

Banda's move to the Orlando Pride earlier this year marked the second-highest women's transfer ($740,000) behind Zambia teammate Racheal Kundananji, whose move to Bay FC a few weeks earlier set the new mark. And she immediately took the NWSL by storm, tallying 12 goals and five assists in her first 11 starts.

For her country, Banda recorded back-to-back hat tricks for Zambia at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, then followed it up with another hat trick at the Olympics this summer. -- Kassouf

Stat to know: Banda has scored the second-most goals in the NWSL in 2024 with 13.

Country: United States

Club: San Diego Wave

Age: 24

Position: Center back

2023 Rank: 21 (▲ 19)

USWNT head coach Hayes called Girma "the best defender I've ever seen" midway through the team's run to an Olympic gold medal last summer. Hayes' assessment is as qualified as anyone in the world -- and astute observers had already said as much. Girma is the best defender in the world right now, full stop.

She is the whole package as a center back. A cerebral defender who seems to always be in the right place, much like USWNT great Becky Sauerbrunn in her prime, Girma also boasts superior athleticism to complement her vision, and her distribution out of the back is an underrated part of the USWNT's success -- especially how Hayes likes to play.

Defenders rarely are recognized this high up the list of best players in the world, because goal scorers typically always claim more attention. Girma, however, is a generational talent. At 24, she should still have several major-tournament cycles ahead of her. She is already getting opportunities to wear the captain's armband for the USWNT. Her adjustment to the professional and international levels straight out of college was remarkable; Girma was an MVP finalist as a rookie. -- Kassouf

Stat to know: Girma is tied for fifth-most shots blocked in the NWSL in 2024 with 22.

Country: Spain

Club: Barcelona

Age: 26

Position: Central midfielder

2023 Rank: 1 (⇔ unchanged)

For the second season running, Bonmatí tops the list after another trophy-filled season with Barcelona, being voted at No. 1 by half of our voting panel. She helped Barça win the quadruple for the first time in the club's history -- LaLiga, the UEFA Women's Champions League, the Copa de la Reina and the Spanish Supercopa -- and again delivered in the big games for club and country.

She scored in the Champions League semifinal comeback win against Chelsea and in the final against Lyon, when she was selected player of the match as Barça won the competition for the second successive year. She also netted in the inaugural final of the UEFA Women's Nations League as world champions Spain beat France.

Bonmatí remains distinctive as a midfielder who can dictate play but also delivers in the final third. In 41 appearances last season, she netted 19 goals and set up 17 more and, as she picked up her second Ballon d'Or in late October, she said: "What drives me to be here is the winning mentality that we have as a team and a national team, it's what leads you to these successes." -- Marsden

Stat to know: Bonmatí leads the Champions League in goal contributions since 2016-17 -- she has 31 (16 goals, 15 assists).