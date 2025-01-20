Jürgen Klopp speaks about his hopes of Mohamed Salah extending his contract at Liverpool. (0:30)

Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones has cleared up his comparison of teammate Mohamed Salah and former Premier League star Eden Hazard by reaffirming that the Egypt international is "the one I'd rather have in my team."

Jones felt forced into a social media post on Monday after he made comments about the two wingers in an interview with ex-Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand.

The 23-year-old England player, who is enjoying his best season for the Merseyside club with three goals and three assists in 18 league appearances, admitted he would rather pay to watch Hazard than Salah.

Hazard scored 85 Premier League goals over seven seasons with Chelsea while Salah, who briefly overlapped with the former Belgium icon in west London, has 175 goals in the competition and is this season's top scorer.

"I know this might go a little bit left with our fans because the comparison is always there, but Hazard is the one [I'd pay to watch]," Jones, referencing the different styles of player, said on TNT Sports.

"I know we compare him with Mo all the time and I've been into it with Mo.

"I play it from, who I saw as a kid when I loved the game and I wanted to be like a player.

"I feel like it was Hazard. Every game, I'd watch him, just like, 'wow, that's football.'

"I wouldn't say he's disrespected, but he might not come into certain [conversations] that he should.

"It's a talk I've had with Mo and all the lads. As a footballer, is he better than Mo? In my opinion, yes. But who would you rather have in your team? They're going to say Mo because he gets you your goals and assists."

After the interview went viral on social media, Jones responded with a picture of him and Salah on X that read: "The one I'd rather have in my team."

The one I'd rather have in my team 😁 pic.twitter.com/Eb7ugwubdY — Curtis Jones (@curtisjr_10) January 20, 2025

Hazard joined Real Madrid from Chelsea in 2019 but, hampered by injuries, was limited to 54 appearances for the LaLiga giants and only scored four goals. He retired in 2023.

Salah, while only two years younger than Hazard at 32 years old, is enjoying one of his best seasons at Liverpool with 18 goals.

There is, however, a fear that this could be his last year with the club with his contract expiring in June.