AC Milan are considering loan moves for Chelsea's João Félix and Manchester United duo Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Højlund after accepting defeat in their pursuit of Marcus Rashford, sources have told ESPN.

Feyenoord and Mexico forward Santiago Giménez is another target under consideration at Milan for a permanent transfer if England defender Fikayo Tomori leaves the Italian club for a fee this month due to a non-EU player place becoming available.

Milan had set United and England forward Rashford a Monday deadline to commit to a loan move to the San Siro following talks with the player's camp and United.

However, sources have told ESPN that Milan now accept that the 27-year-old is waiting for other options after making it clear that he favours a move to Barcelona if the La Liga team can create space on their wage-bill by offloading fringe players.

With Rashford declining the chance to move to the club, Milan are now set to complete a deal for Manchester City defender Kyle Walker to fill their one remaining slot for a non-EU player.

But after missing out on Rashford, Milan continue to be in the market for a forward and sources have said that the club are exploring the possibility of signing one of João Félix, Zirkzee or Højlund.

AC Milan are considering a move for João Félix. Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Portugal forward João Félix sealed a £46.3 million ($53.2m) transfer to Stamford Bridge from Atlético Madrid last August, but the 25-year-old has made only 19 appearances for Chelsea this season and completed 90 minutes in the Premier League on just one occasion.

Sources have said that the former Benfica and Barcelona forward is Milan's favoured option after failing to sign Rashford, but there is also interest in Zirkzee and Højlund due to United's readiness to do deals this month in an effort to bolster coach Ruben Amorim's squad.

Both Zirkzee and Højlund moved to United after impressing in Serie A with Bologna and Atalanta respectively, but the two forwards have struggled to score consistently in the Premier League.

Sources have said that United would need to sign another forward before allowing either Zirkzee or Højlund to leave on loan, but with Juventus also interested in the pair, the prospect of one of the young strikers leaving Old Trafford this month is realistic, even if Rashford finds a new club.