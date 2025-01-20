Open Extended Reactions

Atlético Madrid coach Diego Simeone has continued his spat with his Real Madrid counterpart Carlo Ancelotti.

Simeone implied that refereeing decisions have gone Madrid's way for "100 years" when asked about their 5-2 Copa del Rey home win over Celta Vigo last week, with the away side not awarded a penalty after appealing for one.

Ancelotti responded at the weekend to Simeone by stating that "there are some 'thorns' that might hurt" while Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos added that the Atlético manager "hasn't overcome the two [2013, 2016 Champions League] finals he lost to Madrid."

Simeone hit back on Monday claiming both Ancelotti and Ceballos viewed Madrid differently when they were at Bayern Munich and Real Betis, respectively.

"I never comment on my colleagues' comments," Simeone said in a news conference. "I simply refer to memory. It's normal, they're on the team they're on. They're doing very well. They're a great team. But when they were on another team they thought something else."

Simeone told Ancelotti to remember the comments he made as Bayern Munich coach when the German team lost to Real Madrid in the 2017 Champions League quarterfinal return leg.

At the time, Ancelotti described that loss to Madrid as "an injustice" and that it "wasn't something normal."

On Monday, Simeone said: "When one goes back to the past and goes to the [Real Madrid] match with Bayern Munich, the coach's [Ancelotti's] comments had been according to what had happened on the field.

"It is clear that it is not to play to the gallery. And the same thing about Ceballos. It's the same comments when he was at Betis."

Real Madrid overtook Atlético at the top of LaLiga after their 4-1 win against Las Palmas on Sunday. Atlético lost 1-0 at Leganés on Saturday to see their 15-game winning run in all competitions end.