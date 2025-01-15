Open Extended Reactions

City Football Group (CFG) are in talks to sign young African centre-back Juma Bah, sources have told ESPN.

CFG act as the parent company for Manchester City and also own several top-flight football clubs in countries such as Australia and the United States.

Juma, 18, who was born in Sierra Leone, joined Real Valladolid on loan last summer from AIK Freetong which play in his country's top flight.

The Spanish club had intended for the defender to work his way through the youth ranks before making the step up to the first team, but that plan changed after his impressive LaLiga debut against Real Sociedad on June 21.

Juma has made 12 more first-team appearances since then and sources have told ESPN that he has attracted interest from a number of European clubs.

Valladolid recently exercised their option to sign him on a permanent basis and now sources add that CFG are working hard to ad him to their ranks during the January transfer window.

Inter Milan have also shown interest but a source told ESPN that CFG are in pole position to land him.

However, a source added it remains to be seen whether Bah would stay on loan at Valladolid or continue his career at one of the clubs in CFG.