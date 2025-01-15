Transfer rumors, news: Man United eye Parma 'keeper Suzuki

Open Extended Reactions

Juventus' Dušan Vlahović has been deemed a more feasible signing for Arsenal than RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko, while Manchester United are considering a €45m move to sign Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

Transfers homepage | Done deals | Men's January grades | Women's January grades

TOP STORIES

- Sources: Kolo Muani chooses Juventus loan over Tottenham

- Sources: Arsenal lead Liverpool in race for Zubimendi

- City Group set to sign Sierra Leone teen Juma Bah from Valladolid

- Man City-bound Vitor Reis bids farewell to Palmeiras teammates

Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki has caught the eye of Man United. Nicola Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Manchester United are considering a €45m move to sign Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki, says TalkSPORT. Suzuki, 22, was reportedly set to move to United from Japanese club Urawa Red Diamonds in the summer of 2023, but the deal fell apart as he did not want to play as a backup to André Onana. The Japan international chose to move on loan to Belgian minnows Sint-Truiden before joining Parma permanently for €10m shortly after and is now reported to be back on United's radar.

- Arsenal are more likely to sign Juventus' Dušan Vlahović than RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko as they look to sign a striker in January, reports Calciomercato. Sesko was the Gunners' priority but a winter deal for the 21-year-old would be difficult to complete, while negotiations for Vlahović to renew his contract with the Bianconeri are at a standstill. The 24-year-old Serbia international is keen on a Premier League move and a deal will likely cost around €60 million, which could allow Juventus to move for Manchester United's Joshua Zirkzee.

- A decision on the future of Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies is expected by the end of the week, reports AS. The Bavarians' latest contract offer hasn't satisfied the 24-year-old, and they are not willing to go any higher. Real Madrid are very interested in seeing how the situation develops and with Davies' contract expiring in the summer the player is able to sign a precontract with Los Blancos.

- Juventus will go all out for Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araújo after being unable to bring in António Silva from Benfica, reports Diario Sport, with the Portuguese club refusing to lose one of their key players. The Blaugrana will demand €50m for the transfer of Araujo. The Catalan club's financial needs and the 25-year-old's openness to a move are reasons that a convincing offer could make the deal happen.

- Napoli are showing an interest in signing Internazionale midfielder Davide Frattesi, reports Calciomercato. Gli Azzurri want to set up a meeting to understand his situation. Joining AS Roma is the 25-year-old's favoured option but they are struggling to reach I Nerazzurri's financial demands. Negotiations could still be difficult for Napoli due to "less than wonderful" relations with Inter.

CONFIRMED TRANSFERS

- Bayern Munich have signed 18-year-old American attacking midfielder Bajung Darboe from LAFC. Darboe has signed a "long-term contract" and will join Bayern's reserve team. Read

- NWSL side San Diego Wave FC have signed Nigeria international Chiamaka Okwuchukwu from Nigerian Women's Premier League club Rivers Angels FC on a one-year contract. Read

- Tottenham's women have announced the signing of Netherlands international goalkeeper Lize Kop from Leicester City on a deal until 2028.

EXPERT TAKE

ESPN Senior Writer Gab Marcotti looks at what the future holds for Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic.

Vlahovic has entered the final 18 months of his contract with Juventus and is unlikely to extend his deal. Partly because he is by far the club's highest-paid player, partly because Juventus -- who registered losses of €322.9m (£272.4m) over the past two season - have been actively working to balance the books. It's a very different situation to when they signed him for €70m (rising to €80m with bonuses) in June 2022 and he was seen as the last piece of the puzzle. Complicating matters for the Bianconeri -- and giving them urgency to move him on -- is his contract structure, which saw his salary balloon from €7m net (around €250,000 in weekly gross terms) to €12m (approximately €400,000 in weekly gross terms) this season. Shifting him would bring substantial savings, in addition to a transfer fee. Vlahovic, 24, is a rare player: a tall, strong, athletic and technically gifted target man who is just entering the prime of his career. In four seasons at Juventus he has scored 53 goals in 124 games, despite playing under four different managers during a difficult period for the club. You imagine he would need to take a pay cut to join Arsenal (or any other club) but that's doable, in exchange for bonuses and a long-term deal. Juventus would presumably be looking for a fee in the €60m range, considering his value on their books is around €20m. They would also need to find a replacement as the long-term injury to their other striker, Arek Milik, means there are no other recognised centre-forwards on their books.

OTHER RUMORS

play 1:25 What do Real Madrid need in the January transfer window? Alex Kirkland details the areas Real Madrid could look to improve their squad in the transfer window.

- Chelsea have told Bayern Munich that they want a transfer fee of £65m if Christopher Nkunku is to leave the club. Meanwhile, Chelsea want Bayern's 19-year-old forward, Mathys Tel. (The Athletic)

- Manchester United's rivals could try to capitalise on their profit and sustainability concerns with offers for academy graduates Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo. (Daily Telegraph)

- AC Milan have the most pronounced interest in signing Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, on loan until the end of the season, but Barcelona are his priority. Borussia Dortmund and Juventus have distanced themselves from the 27-year-old and the Red Devils are now awaiting a formal offer. (Sky Sports)

- Brazilian defender Vitor Reis has said farewell to his Palmeiras teammates as he prepares to join Manchester City for €40m. (Globoesporte)

- Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is expected to travel to Paris on Wednesday to complete his €60m move to Paris Saint-Germain. (Ansa)

- Aston Villa, Brighton, Chelsea and Liverpool are looking at 19-year-old Nurnberg striker Stefanos Tzimas, who could be available for about €20m. (Sky Sports Deutschland)

- Newcastle scouts have been watching former Chelsea central defender Fikayo Tomori at a number of AC Milan games and could make a move to sign him. (Football Insider)

- West Ham are looking at Nurnberg centre-back Finn Jeltsch. Other teams in the Premier League and the Bundesliga are also interested in the 18-year-old, but a summer transfer is more likely. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Guimaraes right-back Alberto Costa has arrived in Turin to complete his €12m transfer to Juventus. Costa, 21, is expected to undergo a medical before signing a contract with the Bianconeri until June 2029. (Tuttosport)

- Borussia Dortmund will have to increase their €35m offer if they are to land Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio in this transfer window. Inacio, 23, is under contract until June 2027 and has a €60m release clause. (A Bola)