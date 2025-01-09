Open Extended Reactions

Tottenham landed Antonin Kinsky and have already put him into action. Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Premier League clubs spent almost £2 billion during the summer transfer window and there were some really interesting deals. But last January saw the league make its lowest winter spending in three years (£96.2m), so what does 2025 hold?

Here are grades for all the major confirmed transfers in the men's game, with each listed in order of date and then highest fee.

All fees are reported unless confirmed with an asterisk.

Jan. 7

Lanús: B+

Bournemouth: A

It should come as no surprise to see Bournemouth hit the market for a left-back, given their current incumbent, Milos Kerkez, is so highly thought of by the world's top teams. This looks a lot like the Cherries are planning ahead, which is undoubtedly smart.

Lanús have a reputation for developing stellar full-back talent and Soler will now be managed by a very good former full-back in Andoni Iraola. The 19-year-old's game is packed with energy and aggression and he's already on the cusp of the Argentina national team. This feels like a match made in heaven. The initial fee looks a little low for such an established prospect, but the deal could rise to £11.5m if targets are hit -- that would be a Lanús club-record fee.

Jan. 5