Liverpool have opened discussions with Barcelona over a move for Frenkie de Jong, while Chelsea are making progress in their pursuit of Sporting CP's Dário Essugo. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

Frenkie de Jong's Barcelona contract will expire in the summer of 2026. Pedro Salado/Getty Images

- Liverpool are the latest club rumored to be making a move for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, according to El Nacional. The Netherlands international has long been linked with a transfer away from Camp Nou to help with the club's dire financial situation, and was thought to be on the wanted list of Man United. However, the 27-year-old has never suggested he actually wants to leave the Catalan outfit. The latest report suggests Barca sporting director Deco has received interest from Liverpool to negotiate a deal, and talks have already taken place. Barca are looking for a transfer fee of €40m, but as the midfielder has only 16 months left on his contract their bargaining power is reducing every day.

- Chelsea are closing in on a deal to sign Sporting CP midfielder Dário Essugo, the Sun on Sunday reports. The 19-year-old has caught the eye on loan at Las Palmas this season, playing 14 times so far in LaLiga while scoring once. While there is optimism at Stamford Bridge that a deal can be finalized, Essugo is only said to be interested in a move if he is part of the first-team squad. A fee is yet to be agreed for the youngster, who has been capped seven times by Portugal at under-21 level. He is also Sporting's youngest-ever player, having made his debut for the club in 2021, aged just 16 years and six days.

- Juventus could offer Douglas Luiz to Manchester United as part of a future deal for Joshua Zirkzee, as per Tuttosport. The Italian outlet claims that Juve boss Thiago Motta remains keen on signing Zirkzee, who scored against Leicester City on Friday night in the FA Cup. Luiz, meanwhile, was heavily linked with a return to the Premier League in January, having moved to Serie A last summer from Aston Villa. It remains to be seen whether United would entertain a deal that includes the Brazilian, who has started just three league games since moving to Turin.

- Manchester City are hoping to sign Andrea Cambiaso and Theo Hernández this summer, according to Football Insider. The Serie A full-backs are both expected to be on the move when the transfer window reopens in July. Cambiaso very nearly joined City last month, while Hernández has been heavily linked with the likes of Real Madrid and Man United as contract extension talks with AC Milan rumble on. The French international's deal is due to expire in June 2026.

- Besiktas have approached Borussia Monchengladbach's Florian Neuhaus over a loan move, Fabrizio Romano has revealed. In stark contrast to previous campaigns, the Germany international has played just eight times in the Bundesliga this season. Discussions are already underway between the player and the club, with talks now centred around a potential clause to make the transfer permanent this summer. According to Romano, the final decision now rests with Gladbach.

ESPN's Beth Lindop considers Liverpool's link to Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

Last summer, Liverpool's top priority was signing a defensive midfielder. The club agreed a deal to bring in Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad, before the Spain international decided to stay put in San Sebastián. It turned out to be a blessing in disguise, with Ryan Gravenberch having excelled in the No. 6 role this term, and the 22-year-old's impressive form means the need to strengthen in that area of the pitch is now far less pressing. That said, it would be wise for Liverpool to bring in another rotational option in midfield, particularly if Wataru Endo departs in the summer. As far as Frenkie de Jong is concerned, there is much to like. He is adept at dictating play from deep and is the sort of player who would suit Arne Slot's controlled, possession-based style. However, the fact that he turns 28 in May -- coupled with his likely astronomical wage demands -- means a move for him would not align with Liverpool's usual recruitment policy.

- Along with Dário Essugo, Chelsea are also linked with a summer move for 21-year-old Sporting CP defender Ousmane Diomande. (TeamTalk)

- Feyenoord defender David Hancko, 27, is one of the players being considered by Liverpool for the summer window. (Caught Offside)

- MLS side FC Dallas are finalizing a deal to sign Amiens centre-back Osaze Urhoghide. The 24-year-old has been a key player for Amiens and has featured 17 times in Ligue 2 this season. (Daily Telegraph)

- Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has refused to comment on a release clause, confirmed by ESPN, which could see him return to the Premier League. (Sunday Mirror)

- Ansu Fati has no intention of leaving Barcelona to join a Turkish club on loan before the transfer window closes on Tuesday. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Arsenal, Liverpool and Man United are among the clubs linked with Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Hugo Larsson. The 20-year-old is reportedly valued at €60m. (Caught Offside)

- Brighton's move for Brondby midfielder Clement Bischoff is off. The promising 19-year-old Dane was due to join the Seagulls in the summer for £6.65m, but the clubs have failed to agree the terms of the deal. (The Athletic)

- Manchester City are hoping to sign Bayer Leverkusen duo Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong in the summer for a combined deal worth £200m. (Caught Offside)

- Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to beat West ham United and Nottingham Forest to the signing of highly rated Colombia defender Richard Rios. (Caught Offside)

- Everton are looking to cherry-pick the best young talent from the EFL, with 21-year-old West Bromwich Albion star Tom Fellows top of their list. (Football Insider)

- A number of Premier League clubs - and Juventus - are monitoring the form of Sevilla striker Dodi Lukebakio. The 27-year-old Belgian has scored nine goals in 23 league matches and would be available for around €40m. (Mundo Deportivo)