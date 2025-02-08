Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United winger Antony continued his fine start to life on loan at Real Betis with his first goal for the LaLiga side during Saturday's game at Celta Vigo and won MVP for the second game in a row.

The 24-year-old opened the scoring at Balaídos in the 10th minute, taking a touch with his right foot, shifting on to his left and producing a really good finish from inside the box.

Defender Diego Llorente added a second soon after to double Betis' lead before half-time but they eventually went on to lose 3-2.

Antony celebrates his strike for Real Betis. Bruno Penas/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Antony's goal comes in just his second game for the Seville-based club, where he has hit the ground running after joining on loan from United until the end of the season.

The Brazilian -- who is United's second most expensive signing ever behind Paul Pogba at £80 million ($97.3m) from Ajax in 2022 -- was named MVP on his debut last weekend, a 2-2 draw at home to Athletic Club.

"I was delighted with his first game," Real Betis coach Manuel Pellegrini said in a news conference before Saturday's game against Celta.

"He is someone who is refinding his confidence because he has the quality, that's why [United] paid so much for him.

"He was really young at the time, though, and I think he is more mature now and ready to show why he cost so much, because he has bags of talent."

Antony is on loan at Betis until the end of the season. His contract with United runs until 2027, with the option to extend by an additional year until 2028.