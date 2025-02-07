Transfer rumors, news: Leão's agent pushing for Barça move

Open Extended Reactions

Football agent Jorge Mendes wants to secure AC Milan winger Rafael Leão for a move to Barcelona, while Newcastle United intend to offer Alexander Isak an improved contract in the summer to ward off interest in him. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

Could Barcelona make a move for AC Milan's Rafael Leão? (Photo by Marco Canoniero/LightRocket via Getty Images)

TRENDING RUMORS

- The representatives of AC Milan winger Rafael Leão want to push for a move to Barcelona, reports Calciomercato. It is reported that Jorge Mendes, his agent, has a "clear objective" of securing a deal for the 25-year-old to sign terms at Camp Nou. However, it is believed that he could be persuaded to stay at the San Siro if they sign João Félix on a permanent deal, with Leão keen to play alongside his Portugal compatriot at club level.

- Newcastle United are planning to offer striker Alexander Isak a new contract, reports Football Insider. The Magpies are believed to be "well-positioned" to begin talks in the summer, after moving players on in January helped them remain aligned with the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability rules. Isak is currently contracted at St. James' Park until the summer of 2028, but the club are keen to fend off interest in his signature from other clubs. The 25-year-old Sweden international has been in impressive form this season with 17 goals and five assists in 22 Premier League matches.

- Brighton & Hove Albion forward Evan Ferguson is on the radar of Arsenal, reports Teamtalk. The 20-year-old is reported to have "admirers" among the club's hierarchy, and it is said that an enquiry was made by the Gunners regarding a potential move for him in January. Manager Mikel Arteta is expected to continue the search for a striker in the summer with several options on his short list, with Ferguson one of the latest to be linked with a switch to the Emirates Stadium.

- Fiorentina forward Moise Kean will only leave if a big club from Europe makes a move to sign him, reports Calciomercato. Kean, 24, has been one of the standout stars in the Serie A this season, with 15 goals and two assists in 22 league matches, including a brace in the 3-0 victory over Internazionale on Thursday. It is reported that only offers that match his €52 million release clause will be enough to sign him from the Viola.

- Clubs in the Saudi Pro League are keeping tabs on Barcelona forward Toni Fernández, reports Mundo Deportivo. The 16-year-old is believed to be one of the latest names on the radar of sides in Saudi Arabia, which is looking to add talented young players to their ranks, and he reportedly could be acquired if his release clause worth €20m is activated.