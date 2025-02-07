Shaka Hislop goes in on Real Madrid and believes "the biggest club in the world" should carry itself better. (1:10)

Real Madrid have approached Vinícius Júnior's agent to start talks about renewing his contract, a source has told ESPN.

The Brazil forward's contract runs until June 2027. Typically, the Spanish club only begins negotiations on renewals with star players when they have two years left to remaining on their deals, but the source said Madrid have made an exception for Vinícius.

In his case, Madrid decided to bring forward the talks because of ongoing interest from the Saudi Pro League in a transfer for the 2024 FIFA the Best winner.

Madrid have approached the player's team and indicated that they want to start discussions, starting with salary developments, according to the source.

However, the source also said that talks are at an early stage and that Vinícius' representatives have yet to receive a formal offer.

The source added that Vinícius is happy with his existing contract at Madrid and is in no rush to speed up negotiations.

Last month, Vinícius said he hopes to stay at Madrid for many years.

"It's very important for me to reach 100 goals and be a part of this club's history," Vinícius told Real Madrid TV. "At 24 years old, and after seven seasons, to be making history is something very important for me and my entire family. Let's hope I can carry on here for many more years."

ESPN previously reported that Vinícius was approached again by representatives from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), which owns four Saudi Pro League sides, with an official offer from the Middle East therefore expected soon.

A new meeting between Madrid executives and Vinícius' agent is scheduled to take place in a fortnight when the team takes on Manchester City in the Champions League playoff stage, the source told ESPN.

Vinícius has scored 17 goals in all competitions for Madrid this season, helping them top LaLiga and reach the Champions League knockout phase playoffs.

Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said last week amid the Saudi Arabia links that Vini Jr. is "choosing glory" over a lucrative move to the SPL.

"They're individual decisions," Ancelotti said. "But to me, the player [Vinicius] looks happy and excited about staying here and winning trophies with Real Madrid. I think he's thinking about choosing glory."