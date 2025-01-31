Open Extended Reactions

Vinícius Júnior has said he hopes to "carry on for many more years" at Real Madrid, despite speculation linking the forward with a move to Saudi Arabia.

The Brazil international returns to the Madrid squad for Saturday's game at Espanyol -- after serving a two-game suspension in LaLiga -- having passed the landmark of 100 goals for the club earlier this month.

ESPN reported that the Saudi Pro League retains an interest in signing Vinícius, and got back in touch with the player's representatives in December, after first making an approach regarding a possible deal last summer.

"It's very important for me to reach 100 goals and be a part of this club's history," Vinícius told Real Madrid TV on Friday.

"At 24 years old, and after seven seasons, to be making history is something very important for me and my entire family. Let's hope I can carry on here for many more years."

Vinícius scored his 100th and 101st goals for Madrid in the club's 5-1 Champions League win over Salzburg on Jan. 22, leaving him closing in on Ronaldo Nazario -- with 104 goals -- as Madrid's all-time highest scoring Brazilian.

"Only 23 players have scored 100 goals [for Real Madrid] and among them is one of my idols, Ronaldo Nazario, who has always given me a lot of advice on how to improve in front of goal, how to shoot better," Vinícius said.

"Cristiano [Ronaldo] too. They're players who I've seen, and who have defined an era at this club. Let's hope I can follow in their footsteps.

"Cristiano scored 451 goals for Real Madrid. More goals than games! And I've seen almost all of them. He's an icon, who's been with me since I was a boy. Being one of those who has reached the benchmark of 100 [goals] is a huge source of pride."

Vinícius has scored 17 goals in all competitions for Madrid this season, helping them top LaLiga and reach the Champions League knockout phase playoffs.

He won FIFA's The Best men's player for 2024, and was runner-up in the 2024 men's Ballon d'Or.