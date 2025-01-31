Open Extended Reactions

Chloe Kelly sealed a deadline day move to Arsenal from Manchester City. Getty

Chloe Kelly has accused Manchester City of character assassination and briefing journalists against her as she sought a move away from the club in the January transfer window.

The statement comes a day after the England international made an emotional appeal on Instagram for City to acquiesce her request to leave the club in search of first-team football ahead of Euro 2025.

Sources told ESPN that the club had blocked her move to neighbours Manchester United but late on deadline day, they allowed the forward to join Arsenal on loan until the end of the season.

Following her City exit on Thursday, Kelly wrote: "So disappointed to find out tonight that people at the club are briefing journalists against me if I am to sign at a club before the window shuts.

"They've called reporters to assassinate my character and tried to plant negative stories about me in the football media. Of which is false accusations. Women should look after each other, and build each other up ... not shoot them down to protect their employers. To those responsible, I am disappointed in this.

"As said in my previous statement I just want to find happiness again."

ESPN have reached out to Manchester City for comment.

Along with happiness, the move to north London gives Kelly a chance at proper proper game-time. The 26-year-old had fallen down the pecking order at City, making just six appearances in the Women's Super League (WSL) this season.

City boss Gareth Taylor has said he hadn't seen Kelly's recent Instagram activity and added that he wishes her the best at Arsenal.

"We're in a selection based business where difficult decisions have to be made for the betterment of the team. And sometimes people and players can fall on the sharp end of that," he told a news conference on Friday.

"But what I would say is that when you take yourself out of the situation and look at the move that's been achieved ... it's a rival and they made the best offer. So we've certainly not stood in the way of a player being able to go and make the move that they want to make."

Incidentally, the two sides faceoff against each other in the WSL on Sunday. City go into the fixture a point and a place ahead of fourth-place Arsenal. However, Kelly will be ineligible to play her parent-club at the Joie Stadium on Sunday.

The 27-year-old came through the Arsenal academy and made 19 appearances for the senior-team before leaving for Everton in 2018.

She was the second deadline day arrival at Arsenal, following the signing of United States international Jenna Nighswonger from NWSL side Gotham.