Patrick Dorgu is waiting for the green light to travel to the U.K and complete his move to Manchester United, a source has told ESPN.

United have verbally agreed a deal worth around €35 million ($36.3m) with Lecce for the Denmark international left-back. He's set to travel to Manchester to undergo a medical before completing his move ahead of Monday's transfer deadline.

Dorgu, 20, could make his debut in the FA Cup fourth round tie against Leicester City at Old Trafford on Feb. 7. However, the defender has been named in Lecce's squad to face Parma on Friday.

Premier League clubs have until 11 p.m. GMT (6 p.m. ET) Feb. 3 to complete any transfer business.

Sources have told ESPN that United are open to other business before the deadline. Much will depend on whether Marcus Rashford leaves the club, while the futures of Alejandro Garnacho and Casemiro are also up in the air.

Brazilian winger Antony has joined Real Betis on loan until the end of the season and if either Rashford or Garnacho depart, head coach Ruben Amorim would like to bolster his forward line with another player.

Conversations around Rashford's future are ongoing. The 27-year-old was omitted from the squad for the 2-0 win over FCSB in the Europa League on Thursday. He hasn't featured since the 2-1 win over FC Viktoria Plzen on Dec. 12.

A number of clubs have expressed interest in loaning Rashford until the end of the season. However, the England forward's salary of around £350k-a-week is proving to be a major stumbling block.

Sources have told ESPN that United will either have to drop their demands or Rashford will have to accept a pay cut to make a move happen before the deadline.