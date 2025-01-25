ESPN FC's Janusz Michallik believes that Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes is the only trustworthy player in the current squad. (1:09)

Michallik: Bruno Fernandes is the only trustworthy player at Man United (1:09)

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United winger Antony has joined LaLiga side Real Betis on loan for the rest of the season as the 24-year-old bids to get his career back on track after a disappointing few years at Old Trafford.

The Brazil forward joined United for £80 million ($97.3m) from Ajax in 2022, but has struggled to live up to that prize tag. He remains the second most expensive incoming transfer in the club's history behind only the acquisition of Paul Pogba in 2016.

Antony scored 12 goals in 96 games for United, most of which came under former head coach Erik ten Hag. Ten Hag coached Antony at Ajax and was integral to his move to the Premier League.

Antony will spend the rest of the season on loan at Real Betis. Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

Antony made an impressive start at United -- scoring on debut in a 3-1 win over Arsenal -- but his form soon fizzled out.

His standout moment in red arguably came when he scored a vital goal during the team's 4-3 win over Liverpool in a classic FA Cup quarterfinal matchup in March. Antony was an unused substitute for the FA Cup final triumph over arch-rivals Manchester City.

Antony has featured in just 13 of United's 32 games in all competitions this season.

"Everybody at United would like to wish Antony the best of luck," United said in a statement.

Antony is under contract at Old Trafford until 2027, with the option to extend by an additional year until 2028.

Betis, who are coached by former City and West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini, are 11th in LaLiga. They face Athletic Club in their next fixture on Feb. 2.