Manchester United are interested in re-signing Álvaro Fernández as an alternative to Lecce's Patrick Dorgu, a source has told ESPN,

United are keen to sign a left-back in the January window and are working on deals for both Fernandez and Dorgu. The hope is that either Dorgu or Fernández will arrive at Old Trafford before the transfer deadline on Feb. 3.

United, according to a source, have seen a bid of €25 million plus €5m ($26.3m plus $5.3m) rejected for Dorgu rejected by Lecce. There have been conversations about increasing the offer to €30m ($31.6m), but no deal has been agreed so far. Negotiations with the Italian side are set to continue.

If there is no breakthrough in talks with Lecce for the 20-year-old Denmark international, a deal for Fernández can be pushed through quickly because of their pre-agreed deal with Benfica.

United have an option to re-sign Fernández for €18m ($18.9m), which is valid until the January window in 2026. He joined Benfica in a permanent deal in May 2024 after a successful loan spell.

Manchester United have an option to re-sign left-back Álvaro Fernández from Benfica.

The 21-year-old, who joined United's academy in 2020, has impressed in Portugal and starred against Barcelona in the Champions League last Tuesday.

During his time at United, Fernández, who has played 30 times for Benfica this season, also had loan spells at Granada and Preston North End.

The deal which took Fernández to Benfica was worth €6m ($6.3m). United will have to pay three times that to bring him back, but the fee is still substantially below the €50m ($52.6m) release clause in his contract.

United scouts have regularly been in attendance at Benfica games to monitor Fernández's progress. They are set to watch their game against Case Pia on Saturday ahead of further talks with club officials.

United have given themselves greater financial flexibility ahead of the last week of the transfer window after signing off Antony's loan move to Real Betis.

The Brazil winger is set to move until the end of the season with the Spanish side picking up the majority of his wages.