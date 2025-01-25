Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United ponder a loan move for Chelsea's Christopher Nkunku, while PSV's Johan Bakayoko attracts interest from Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

Reports continue to link Chelsea's Christopher Nkunku with a move to Manchester United. Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Manchester United are weighing a loan move for Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku, according to Sky Sports. The club are said to be "discussing internally" whether they'll pursue a loan, with a permanent deal currently out of the question. This report doubles down on an earlier report by ESPN that Man United were keeping a close eye on Nkunku. The 27-year-old is viewed as one of several forwards who could suit manager Ruben Amorim's system -- and potentially replace the outgoing Marcus Rashford. Winger Alejandro Garnacho has also been linked with a move away from Old Trafford, with some outlets suggesting a swap deal involving Nkunku could become an option for United and Chelsea.

- PSV winger Johan Bakayoko is attracting interest from the Premier League and the Bundesliga, Sky Germany's Patrick Berger reports. The 21-year-old is "looking to take the next step" in his career this summer, and could be available for as little as €25 million. Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig are all closely monitoring Bakayoko, who has scored six goals in the Eredivisie this season. The Belgian international is under contract with PSV until June 2026.

- The New York Red Bulls have entered talks to sign German international Timo Werner, per Footmercato. The 28-year-old, who is currently on loan at Tottenham from RB Leipzig, could soon be heading to MLS on a permanent basis. Should negotiations be successful, it remains to be seen when he'd join the Red Bulls, as Werner's Spurs loan doesn't end until June. He is under contract with RB Leipzig until 2026, having joined the club in a €20 million deal from Chelsea in August 2022.

- AC Milan are preparing a second offer for Feyenoord striker Santiago Giménez, as per Matteo Moretto. The Serie A club are prepared to make a sizable financial commitment to secure a deal this month, hoping to get closer to Feyenoord's valuation of the player. Giménez, 23, has already agreed terms with Milan over a three-and-a-half-year contract, which can also be extended by an additional 12 months. The Buenos Aires-born forward has earned 32 caps for Mexico since 2021, scoring four goals.

- Fresh talks were held between Aston Villa and Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday as the Bundesliga club tried to seal a loan transfer for Emiliano Buendía, reports Florian Plettenberg. While no agreement has been reached, negotiations are set to continue for the 28-year-old midfielder. Buendía is thought to be open to the idea of joining Bayer, having struggled for first-team minutes this season under Villa manager Unai Emery.