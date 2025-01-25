Take a look at why VAR decided not to intervene with Myles Lewis-Skelly's red card against Wolves. (0:48)

Arsenal kept up their chase of Premier League leaders Liverpool on Saturday after a 1-0 win over Wolves in which both teams went down to 10 men.

The Gunners missed a number of chances before teenage left-back Myles Lewis-Skelly was shown a straight red card for "serious foul play" after a trip on Matt Doherty just 10 yards outside the Wolves' box.

Mikel Arteta's team were furious but found a way back into the game when João Gomes was shown a second yellow card in the 70th minute and substitute Riccardo Calafiori swept the winner home just four minutes later.

The win keeps Arsenal six points off Liverpool at the top, though the Reds have a game in hand.

Positives

An incredible win against the odds, Arsenal held firm when they needed to and the move to bring on Calafiori from the bench was inspired. Arteta will be delighted with the fight shown from his players and it could prove to be a key three points at the end of the season.

Negatives

Once again, Havertz struggled up front and Arsenal should have been ahead before they went down to 10 men. And, once again, their discipline (19 red cards under Arteta's leadership now) almost cost them. Although you would be hard pressed to find a red card given in a similar situation again this season -- especially given that the VAR did nothing to overturn it.

Manager rating (1-10; 10 = best)

Mikel Arteta, 8 -- Sometimes you're up against it and you have to hang on. Arteta wouldn't have wanted to change his tactics after the sending off of Lewis-Skelly, but he made the right calls and the celebrations at the end of the game showed just how important this win was.

Player ratings

GK David Raya, 7 -- Made a good save to keep Arsenal's lead late in the game and showed how quick he is off his line to snuff out danger.

DF Myles Lewis-Skelly, 4 -- A 43rd-minute red card for "serious foul play" after a trip on Matt Doherty just 10 yards outside the Wolves box was incredibly harsh.

DF Gabriel Magalhães, 6 -- He didn't get his trademark goal from a set piece but the Brazil international kept things tight.

DF William Saliba, 7 -- Back from injury, Saliba showed how important a player he is and helped his side keep a clean sheet with a number of key interceptions.

DF Jurriën Timber, 6 --The Netherlands international isn't quite the same threat as Ben White down the right and often looks like he might get injured, but he was solid.

MF Declan Rice, 8 -- Arsenal missed Martin Odegaard's ability to unlock opponents but Rice did his best to try and fill the gap, either through well-delivered set pieces or by driving them forward from midfield.

MF Thomas Partey, 8 -- One of the best players in the Arsenal team. His bite and experience in midfield helped keep things tight when down to 10-men and his versatility was key in filling the holes around the pitch.

MF Ethan Nwaneri, 6 -- The 18-year-old didn't do much wrong, as he rarely does. But he was taken off at half-time.

FW Leandro Trossard, 7 -- The Gunners should have capitalised from his deliveries but Havertz wasn't able to make the most of having the ball put on a plate for him.

FW Gabriel Martinelli, 6 -- Bright and quick, he put in a number of crosses and always looked a threat.

ST Kai Havertz, 5 -- A poor day up front as the Germany international missed at least three decent chances and the calls for the Gunners to sign another striker grew louder.

Substitutes (players introduced after 70 minutes = no rating)

DF Riccardo Calafiori, 7 -- The Italy international arrived at half-time to fill in at left-back and scored the winner after 74 minutes!

DF Kieran Tierney, 6 -- No time to make a real impact after arriving for Martinelli on 87 minutes.