          Ranking every Premier League team: Spurs, Man United free-fall

          • Ryan O'Hanlon
            Ryan O'Hanlon
            ESPN.com writer
              Ryan O'Hanlon is a staff writer for ESPN.com. He's also the author of "Net Gains: Inside the Beautiful Game's Analytics Revolution."
          • Bill Connelly
            Bill Connelly
            ESPN Staff Writer
              Bill Connelly is a staff writer for ESPN.com.
          Jan 24, 2025, 01:02 PM

          Everything -- and nothing -- has changed since we last did this all-teams Premier League ranking two months ago.

          Liverpool remain in first, while the three promoted teams are still the three teams at the bottom of the league and in our rankings. For the two most consequential positions in the table -- who wins the whole thing, and who gets kicked out of the league -- our expectations are exactly the same as they were toward the end of November.

          As for everything else? Oh boy. Manchester City? Manchester United? Tottenham? Bournemouth? Nottingham Forest? Nobody expected any of this (except for, maybe, the Manchester United part).

          Now that the festive fixtures, the midway point of the season and most of the January transfer window are in the rearview mirror, Ryan O'Hanlon and Bill Connelly are back to reassess all 20 Premier League teams from top to bottom. They both ranked all 20 teams and then combined their rankings to produce the master rankings. As always, the criteria is who they think would win a match if any of these teams played each other on a neutral field in the near future.

          The updated rankings are below, followed by some analysis of the most notable changes (or non-changes) from the previous edition of our rankings, including why Man City's desperation is growing, Man United and Tottenham are in free fall, and Bournemouth and Forest are for real.

          The updated Premier League team rankings