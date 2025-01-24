Open Extended Reactions

We are at the true kickoff of NFL draft season with the East-West Shrine Game practices starting Saturday and Reese's Senior Bowl practices kicking off Tuesday. I've been watching tape, talking to scouts and digging in on the 2025 class for months, and I'm ready to update my top 50 rankings.

The usual disclaimer applies: Things will absolutely change. We have a lot of time before the draft begins on April 24, and guys will slide up and down my board. But this is where I stand right now -- and I have two of my favorite players to watch right at the top.

One thing that stands out about this class is the lack of conviction on many players at this juncture. There is a small handful of elite talents -- maybe five or six. After that, scouts cannot agree on where to rank players. In preparing this ranking I heard varying grades on many players -- a player would receive a top 10 grade from one scout and a second-round grade from another. But while scout feedback is an important part of the process, I'm throwing out the consensus and basing this top 50 on my grades alone.

Let's dig in. I included scouting reports on each of the top 50 players and then listed my top five at every position at the bottom. Underclassmen are marked with an asterisk.

