The 2024 college football season is underway, which gives us a great opportunity to see the top prospects for the 2025 NFL draft in action. Which players are already impressing and look the part of future first-rounders?

After watching game tape over the summer and the first full week of the season, I'm ready to release my debut Big Board for 2025, stacking the top 25 prospects in the class. Defense is the strength of this group right now, but I have three quarterbacks on the list.

Remember, this is not a mock draft or prediction of where players will be drafted. These are my personal rankings. Sure, I want to have a realistic board based on how the draft will play out, but my goal is to include the best players based on what I'm seeing and my own evaluations. In addition to the top-25 list, I also ranked the best prospects at every position at the bottom.

Let's dig in, and be sure to check back regularly from now until Round 1 begins on April 24. I plan to update this Big Board often over the coming months as players rise and fall. All stats are through Week 1 of the season.

