Aryna Sabalenka will face Paula Badosa in the Australian Open semifinals after defeating Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-2, 2-6, 6-3. (0:41)

Open Extended Reactions

We're into the home stretch! And it's fair to say quarterfinal action lived up to its hype; American No. 3 seed Coco Gauff was defeated, as was Tommy Paul, Aryna Sabalenka survived a serious scare, and Novak Djokovic beat Carlos Alcaraz in an epic battle on centre court.

Here's how the day unfolded in Melbourne: