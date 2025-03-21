Open Extended Reactions

Former champion Iga Swiatek beat Caroline Garcia for the second time in as many tournaments with a 6-2, 7-5 victory Friday at the Miami Open.

Her win sets up a third-round clash with Belgium's Elise Mertens, a 6-4, 6-1 winner over American Peyton Stearns.

Swiatek beat Garcia in straight sets at the same stage at Indian Wells, before her title defense ended in the BNP Paribas Open semifinals last week.

Swiatek faced a much more determined opponent this time around.

She powered through the first two games of the match without dropping a point, then consolidated another service break for a 4-0 lead before leaning on her serve to secure the first set in 29 minutes.

But the Polish No. 2 seed faced much more resistance during a back-and-forth second set.

Swiatek overturned a 3-1 deficit and then saved a set point while serving at 5-4 down, before closing out the match by winning the last three games.

Former US Open champion Emma Raducanu also advanced with a 7-6 (6), 2-6, 7-6 (3) win over American Emma Navarro.

Among the other women advancing Friday were 10th seed Paula Badosa and No. 15 Karolina Muchova.

Reuters contributed to this report.