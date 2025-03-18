Trinity Rodman reveals her interest in playing overseas and reacts to USWNT teammate Naomi Girma's record-breaking move to Chelsea. (1:21)

Open Extended Reactions

The sports world appears to have a new power couple -- rising tennis star Ben Shelton and USWNT stalwart Trinity Rodman.

Earlier in March, the pair took part in a TikTok trend that alluded to "shooting their shot" at one another. On Monday, they seemed to go Instagram official, with Rodman appearing with Shelton on the final slide of an Instagram post.

Among those to react in the comments to Shelton's post were fellow American tennis players Coco Gauff and Frances Tiafoe.

"Hard launchhhhh," Gauff commented.

Rodman also commented on the post, referencing the TikTok trend that seems to be the starting point of the relationship's social media history.

Shelton will be back in action later in the week at the Miami Open, while Rodman's Washington Spirit will return to the pitch Saturday for a matchup with the Kansas City Current.