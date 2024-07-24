Trinity Rodman's soccer career: Honors, awards, more stats

Open Extended Reactions

Trinity Rodman is a rising star in American soccer and in the sport as a whole. Turning professional in 2021, Rodman, 22, made an immediate impact with the Washington Spirit, playing a role in winning the NWSL championship in the same year. She earned her first international cap with the U.S. women's national team in 2022 and will make her Olympic debut at the 2024 Paris Games.

Here are her all-time accomplishments and accolades:

International

CONCACAF W Gold Cup (2024)

First World Cup appearance in 2023

SheBelieves Cup (2022-2024)

CONCACAF W Championship (2022)

Became the first teenager in 2022 to score a goal for the USWNT since 2018

U.S. Soccer Young Female Player of the Year (2021)

CONCACAF Women's U-20 Championship (2020)

Professional

NWSL Second Best XI (2023)

Nominated for the Ballon d'Or Féminin (2022)

Youngest player drafted in NWSL history at 18, No. 2 overall (2021)

NWSL Championship (2021)

NWSL Rookie of the Year (2021)

NWSL Best XI (2021)

