Check out all the fixtures, venues and kick-off times for 2024 Olympic Games women's soccer tournament, including the knockout bracket.

What is the women's Olympic Games soccer format?

The 12 teams were drawn into three groups of four nations.

Group A

France

Colombia

Canada

New Zealand

Group B

United States

Zambia

Germany

Australia

Group C

Spain

Japan

Nigeria

Brazil

The group winners, runners-up and the two best third-placed countries advance to the knockout rounds.

It's then a straight knockout tournament, with extra time and penalties if necessary. There are quarterfinals, semifinals, a bronze medal match and a gold/silver medal match.

The tournament takes place in France but largely outside of Paris. As well as in the capital, matches will also be played in Bordeaux, Décines-Charpieu (Lyon), Marseille, Nantes, Nice and Saint-Étienne.

Why is the women's competition for senior players?

The men's game has many top-level competitions, many of which take part in the same year as the Olympics. For instance, in 2024, both the European Championship and the Copa América were held just before the Olympic Games.

The Olympics are not included as part of the FIFA international match calendar for men, which means countries cannot call up any players they wish. Selections are made based upon discussions with clubs about a player's release, which makes it impossible for the Olympics to be considered a senior tournament in the men's game.

This is very different to the women's competition, which includes full senior squads and doesn't take place in the same year as other tournaments.

So it's for this reason that the men's competition at the Olympics is primarily made up of under-23 players, though each country is able to include up to three players who are aged over 23.

Fixtures, results and bracket

GROUP STAGE

GROUP A

Group A GP W D L GD PTS 1 - France 1 1 0 0 +1 3 2 - Canada 1 1 0 0 +1 3 3 - Colombia 1 0 0 1 -1 0 4 - New Zealand 1 0 0 1 -1 0 1, 2: Qualifies for QF; 3: Possible qualification

Thursday, July 25

Canada 2-1 New Zealand (Saint-Étienne)

France 3-2 Colombia (Décines-Charpieu)

Sunday, July 28

New Zealand vs. Colombia (Décines-Charpieu; 5 p.m. CET / 11 a.m. ET)

France vs. Canada (Saint-Étienne; 9 p.m. CET / 3 p.m. ET)

Wednesday, July 31

New Zealand vs. France (Décines-Charpieu; 9 p.m. CET / 3 p.m. ET)

Colombia vs. Canada (Nice; 9 p.m. CET / 3 p.m. ET)

GROUP B

Group B GP W D L GD PTS 1 - Germany 1 1 0 0 +3 3 2 - United States 1 1 0 0 +3 3 3 - Australia 1 0 0 1 -3 0 4 - Zambia 1 0 0 1 -3 0 1, 2: Qualifies for QF; 3: Possible qualification

Thursday, July 25

Germany 3-0 Australia (Marseille)

United States 3-0 Zambia (Nice)

Sunday, July 28

Australia vs. Zambia (Nice; 7 p.m. CET / 1 p.m. ET)

United States vs. Germany (Marseille; 9 p.m. CET / 3 p.m. ET)

Wednesday, July 31

Australia vs. United States (Marseille; 7 p.m. CET / 1 p.m. ET)

Zambia vs. Germany (Saint-Étienne; 7 p.m. CET / 1 p.m. ET)

GROUP C

Group C GP W D L GD PTS 1 - Brazil 1 1 0 0 +1 3 2 - Spain 1 1 0 0 +1 3 3 - Japan 1 0 0 1 -1 0 4 - Nigeria 1 0 0 1 -1 0 1, 2: Qualifies for QF; 3: Possible qualification

Thursday, July 25

Spain 2-1 Japan (Nantes)

Nigeria 0-1 Brazil (Bordeaux)

Sunday, July 28

Brazil vs. Japan (Paris; 5 p.m. CET / 11 a.m. ET)

Spain vs. Nigeria (Nantes; 7 p.m. CET / 1 p.m. ET)

Wednesday, July 31

Brazil vs. Spain (Bordeaux; 5 p.m. CET / 11 a.m. ET)

Japan vs. Nigeria (Nantes; 5 p.m. CET / 11 a.m. ET)

QUARTERFINALS

Saturday, Aug. 3

Match 20: Winners of Group B vs. Runners-up of Group C (Paris; 3 p.m. CET / 9 a.m. ET)

Match 21: Winners of Group C vs. Third in Group A or B (Décines-Charpieu; 5 p.m. CET / 11 a.m. ET)

Match 22: Runners-up of Group A vs. Runners-up of Group B (Marseille; 7 p.m. CET / 1 p.m. ET)

Match 19: Winners of Group A vs. Third in Group B or C (Nantes; 9 p.m. CET / 3 p.m. ET)

SEMIFINALS

Tuesday, Aug. 6

Match 24: Winners of Match 20 vs. Winners of Match 22 (Décines-Charpieu; 6 p.m. CET / midday ET)

Match 23: Winners of Match 19 vs. Winners of Match 21 (Marseille; 9 p.m. CET / 3 p.m. ET)

BRONZE MEDAL MATCH

Friday, Aug. 9

Losers of Match 23 vs. Losers of Match 24 (Décines-Charpieu; 5 p.m. CET / 11 a.m. ET)

GOLD/SILVER MEDAL MATCH

Saturday, Aug. 10

Winners of Match 23 vs. Winners of Match 24 (Paris; 5 p.m. CET / 11 a.m. ET)

