CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy -- Lindsey Vonn fell toward the end of a World Cup downhill training run on Thursday and appeared slightly banged up.

Vonn got back up and skied to the finish area on the Olympia delle Tofane course but then went inside a medical tent for treatment. She did not break any bones, her team said.

The 40-year-old Vonn recently returned to ski racing after nearly six years of retirement, with a titanium knee replacement.

Last Sunday, she finished fourth in a super-G in St. Anton, Austria.

Vonn holds the record of 12 wins in Cortina, the stage for next year's Milan-Cortina Olympics.

Another downhill training session is scheduled for Friday before downhill and super-G races Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Italians Federica Brignone, Sofia Goggia and Nadia Delago finished 1-2-3 in the training session.