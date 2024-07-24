        <
          Coco Gauff's tennis career: Titles, awards, more honors

          What imprint will Coco Gauff make on the Olympic tennis landscape? AP
          • ESPN
          Jul 24, 2024, 11:45 PM

          Coco Gauff will be making her Olympic debut at the 2024 Summer Games. She has been named U.S. Olympic flag-bearer alongside LeBron James. Since joining the professional circuit in 2018, the young tennis star's career has blossomed.

          Check out some of her other accolades now:

          2024

          French Open doubles champion

          WTA Auckland Open singles champion

          "Best Tennis Player" award recipient at the ESPYS

          2023

          US Open singles champion (youngest female winner at 19)

          WTA Auckland Open singles champion

          Cincinnati Masters singles champion

          Washington Open singles champion

          2021

          Emilia-Romagna Open singles champion

          2019

          Linz Open singles champion

          2018

          US Open doubles title

          French Open girls' title

