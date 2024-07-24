Coco Gauff's tennis career: Titles, awards, more honors

Open Extended Reactions

Coco Gauff will be making her Olympic debut at the 2024 Summer Games. She has been named U.S. Olympic flag-bearer alongside LeBron James. Since joining the professional circuit in 2018, the young tennis star's career has blossomed.

Check out some of her other accolades now:

2024

French Open doubles champion

WTA Auckland Open singles champion

"Best Tennis Player" award recipient at the ESPYS

2023

US Open singles champion (youngest female winner at 19)

WTA Auckland Open singles champion

Cincinnati Masters singles champion

Washington Open singles champion

2021

Emilia-Romagna Open singles champion

2019

Linz Open singles champion

2018

US Open doubles title

French Open girls' title

