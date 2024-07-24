Coco Gauff's tennis career: Titles, awards, more honors

Coco Gauff will be making her Olympic debut at the 2024 Summer Games. She has been named U.S. Olympic flag-bearer alongside LeBron James. Since joining the professional circuit in 2018, the young tennis star's career has blossomed.
Check out some of her other accolades now:
2024
French Open doubles champion
WTA Auckland Open singles champion
"Best Tennis Player" award recipient at the ESPYS
2023
US Open singles champion (youngest female winner at 19)
WTA Auckland Open singles champion
Cincinnati Masters singles champion
Washington Open singles champion
2021
Emilia-Romagna Open singles champion
2019
Linz Open singles champion
2018
US Open doubles title
French Open girls' title
