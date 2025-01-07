Open Extended Reactions

The Australian Open will be played from Jan. 12 through Jan. 26 in Melbourne, Australia.

Reigning women's champion Aryna Sabalenka enters the tournament as the betting favorite having successfully defended her title last year, prevailing over Zheng Qinwen in straight sets (6-3, 6-2). Sabalenka is also fresh off a win at the US Open last September. Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina, all with at least one Grand Slam title in the past three years, are considered the top threats to Sabalenka's pursuit for an Aussie three-peat, which was last accomplished by Martina Hingis from 1997 to 1999.

On the men's side, defending men's champion Jannik Sinner is considered the betting favorite ahead of French Open and Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz and 10-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic, who before last year had won five of the previous six tournaments (losing to Rafael Nadal in 2022). Daniil Medvedev rounds out the favorites after being the runner-up last year, losing the finals to Sinner in five sets (3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3). He was also runner-up to Nadal in 2022.

The womens' final will be held on Saturday, Jan. 25 while the men's final will be settled on Sunday, Jan. 26.

Here are the betting odds available at ESPN BET for both the men's tournament and the women's tournament . For the latest odds, follow the links to ESPN BET.