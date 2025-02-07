Open Extended Reactions

It's Super Bowl week, and the focus is on New Orleans to see whether the Kansas City Chiefs can pull it off for a third straight time or if the Philadelphia Eagles can win for the first time since 2018.

In honor of one of the biggest sporting events in the world, we decided to pick one thing that's "Super" about each NHL team (and a couple of not-so-super things). Enjoy!

How we rank: A panel of ESPN hockey commentators, analysts, reporters and editors sends in a 1-32 poll based on the games through Wednesday, which generates our master list.

Note: Previous ranking for each team refers to the previous edition, published Jan. 31. Points percentages, paces and stats are through Thursday's games.

Previous ranking: 2

Points percentage: 71.82%

What's super: Being all the way back. The Jets were history-making levels of amazing to start the season, then cooled off, but they picked it back up again, going 8-2-0 in their past 10 with a six-game winning streak and reclaiming their perch atop the National Hockey League. They lead the show with a plus-64 goal differential.

Next eight days: vs. NYI (Feb. 7)

Previous ranking: 1

Points percentage: 73.15%

What's super: The team is very good. It's all about the Great Chase, as it should be. This is a once in a lifetime event. But the Capitals are good, the toast of the NHL -- the stars have aligned in the Nation's Capital. They are 7-1-2 in their last 10. I still say Ovi breaks it this season.

Next eight days: vs. UTA (Feb. 9)

Previous ranking: 3

Points percentage: 66.67%

What's super: Having an owner willing to spend. The Edmonton Journal recently published an article about Oilers owner Daryl Katz, noting that Edmonton now has the sixth-most valuable franchise in the NHL at $2.45 billion (3.53 billion Canadian). Sixth is the highest they've been ranked, up from seventh the previous three years and from a low of 30th ($86 million) in 2002. In 2012 the team was valued at $225 million. The article also notes that Katz is "willing to spend and do whatever it takes for his team in their pursuit of Edmonton's first Stanley Cup win since 1990."

Next eight days: vs. COL (Feb. 7)

Previous ranking: 7

Points percentage: 61.61%

What's super: Tkachuk on Team USA. With 4 Nations right around the corner, fans of Team USA will surely appreciate comments made by Matthew Tkachuk during the team's visit to the White House on Monday. The only U.S.-born player currently on the Cats who won a Cup with the team last season took the podium and said: "Being one of the few Americans, who loves this country so much, this is such an incredible day for myself. You wake up every day really grateful to be an American, so thank you." Tkachuk and Team USA open against Finland on Feb. 13 and then face Canada on Feb. 15 (8 p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN+).

Next eight days: vs. OTT (Feb. 8)

Previous ranking: 6

Points percentage: 65.09%

What's super: Their goal song. The Dallas Stars are certainly much more than this, as they sit second in the Central, but I will take any chance I get to give my humble opinion that the Dallas Stars have, and will forever have, the absolute best goal song in hockey. Pantera's "Puck Off" is like a shot of espresso to the soul. DUN DUN DALLAS ... DUN, STARS! The origin story of the song if also pretty cool. RIP Vinnie Paul.

Next eight days: @ LA (Feb. 7), @ SJ (Feb. 8)

Previous ranking: 4

Points percentage: 61.82%

What's super: Super trades. The Mikko Rantanen trade was so massive that the NBA got jealous and had to conspire to get Luka Doncic to the Lakers. They couldn't let hockey have its moment, could they? The Hurricanes objectively leveled up their offensive firepower, an area they've been looking to beef up, and have resumed their role as Cup contenders.

Next eight days: vs. UTA (Feb. 8)

Previous ranking: 5

Points percentage: 63.64%

What's super: Their entire existence. What have been the "lean years" for Vegas, truly? The "Lean year" in 2021-22 when they didn't make the playoffs? Last season when they lost in the first round after winning the Cup the previous year? I'm not even salty -- I'm impressed. Hockey in Vegas is thriving, and the team is keeping that aura going this season, currently standing in second in the Pacific.

Next eight days: @ BOS (Feb. 8)

Previous ranking: 8

Points percentage: 62.96%

What's super: The Leafs' gravitational pull. While some are focusing on what Mitch Marner could command in the offseason as he becomes an unrestricted free agent, others are already fantasizing about the (even if extremely minor) possibility of Connor McDavid considering heading to his hometown team when he becomes a free agent after the 2025-26 season. Obviously, this is all absolutely wild speculation and McDavid himself likes to chirp at Toronto when it comes into his barn in Edmonton. But that's not stopping some people from throwing out grandiose theories that certain fans in Toronto will absolutely eat up.

Next eight days: @ VAN (Feb. 8)

Previous ranking: 10

Points percentage: 59.93%

What's super: An early start to weather the storm. The Devils haven't been great so far in 2025. They're 4-4-2 in their past 10 and don't look like the powerhouse team from a couple of months ago. Losing their No. 1 goalie (Jacob Markstrom) and captain (Nico Hischier) is certainly a challenge, but New Jersey remains third in a very crowded Metro.

Next eight days: @ MTL (Feb. 8)

Previous ranking: 9

Points percentage: 61.82%

What's (not) super: The longest suspension in team history. Ryan Hartman was suspended for 10 games for ramming Tim Stutzle's face into the ice with his arm and body weight off a faceoff in the dying seconds of the Wild's game against the Senators. It's Hartman's fifth suspension.

Next eight days: vs. NYI (Feb. 8)

Previous ranking: 12

Points percentage: 58.93%

What's super: Super Marty-o. Martin Necas has fit in like a glove with the Colorado Avalanche. While much of the attention will certainly be on Mikko Rantanen leaving, Necas, along with Jack Drury, join an Avs team with Cup aspirations. Necas has five points in five games (including a highlight-reel goal) since joining the team and is already gaining plenty of fans in Denver.

Next eight days: @ EDM (Feb. 7)

Previous ranking: 13

Points percentage: 56.36%

What's super: The Battle of Ontario. As of Monday, the Senators were third in the Atlantic and if the playoffs started tomorrow (emphasized for effect because we like to say this all the time), we would get a new chapter of The Battle Of Ontario. The early 2000s were a wonderful time along Highway 401 from Toronto to Ottawa, when both teams were competitive and the series were highly entertaining. This edition would be theater, with a built-in rivalry that wouldn't even take matches to ignite.

Next eight days: @ FLA (Feb. 8)

Previous ranking: 14

Points percentage: 58.49%

What's super: A passionate coach. Jon Cooper has been bench boss of the Tampa Bay Lightning for more than a decade -- three Cup Finals, two Cup wins. But Coop still has the drive and determination to steer his team to the postseason in a gauntlet of an Eastern Conference. This is an important week that sees Atlantic matchups against the Senators (twice), the Wings and the Habs. "This is four games with our playoff destiny -- you can't sit here and say right now it's in the balance -- but do you want to make it a little easier on yourselves or a little harder?" Cooper said after the Isles' loss on Saturday.

Next eight days: @ DET (Feb. 8), @ MTL (Feb. 9)

Previous ranking: 11

Points percentage: 60.78%

What's super: No Diggity, Yes Doughty. Drew Doughty returned to the lineup on Jan. 29. He's back to logging his usual serious minutes, including 27:43 on Jan. 30 in Tampa. As some players withdraw from 4 Nations because of injury, Doughty is looking to do the opposite. "I'm still hoping I have an outside chance of playing in that 4 Nations," he said. The two-time Stanley Cup champion has two gold medals for Team Canada at the Olympics and at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

Next eight days: vs. DAL (Feb. 7), vs. ANA (Feb. 8)

Previous ranking: 20

Points percentage: 56.48%

What's super: Being young. The Red Wings have recently clawed back into playoff contention. But what's a great sign for the Wings is that they are a competitive team fighting for playoff participation with a core group that is 24 and under. Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond are leading that charge, but players such as Marco Kasper, Jonatan Berggren, Elmer Soderblom and Simon Edvinsson have been showing up and showing out.

Next eight days: vs. TB (Feb. 8)

Previous ranking: 16

Points percentage: 54.55%

What's super: Being competitive. Columbus has become a fun team to watch and one that could very well be in postseason contention until the bitter end. Could it play playoff hockey for the first time in five seasons? There's an aura around the city of Columbus. Between (The) Ohio State winning it all in college football and Alexa Bliss returning at the Royal Rumble, C-Bus is one Blue Jackets Stanley Cup run away from being the new City of Champions ®.

Next eight days: vs. NYR (Feb. 8)

Previous ranking: 15

Points percentage: 54.63%

What's super: A fresh start. The Flames traded Andrei Kuzmenko and Jakob Pelletier to the Flyers for Morgan Frost and Joel Farabee. Frost had his challenges in Philly, especially early in the season, and looks for a fresh start in Cowtown. "Ya, I had a tough start to the year and I've been building my game of late, but I think it can only benefit me," Frost told SportsNet in an interview.

"I pride myself on penalty killing, and little things away from the puck," Farabee said in the same article. Sometimes, a little change in scenery is exactly what you need.

Next eight days: vs. SEA (Feb. 8)

Previous ranking: 18

Points percentage: 53.57%

What's super: When they are super. This is a tough team to figure out this season -- the Bruins look spectacular on certain nights and abysmal on others. Against the Rangers this past Saturday, they were a complete team that saw familiar beats that likely made B's fans smile -- a hat trick from David Pastrnak and a Charlie McAvoy power play goal among them. But then they lost the follow-up to the Rangers on Wednesday, managing just 17 shots on goal. If we see more of the good Bruins team, Boston will be a very tough out the rest of the way.

Next eight days: vs. VGK (Feb. 8)

Previous ranking: 17

Points percentage: 56.48%

What's super: The end of drama. It appears the saga is at an end, as J.T. Miller has been traded to the New York Rangers. The Vancouver Canucks and the hockey world can now seemingly move on, and the Canucks will certainly want to do that, as they find themselves in contention for a wild-card spot. Quinn Hughes has been playing lights-out, is a good bet for the Norris and will probably earn a chunk of Hart votes, too.

Next eight days: vs. TOR (Feb. 8)

Previous ranking: 19

Points percentage: 52.83%

What's super: Making it Quick. Jonathan Quick just became the 15th goalie in NHL history to win 400 games when he picked up the W against the Golden Knights on Sunday. He's the first American-born goalie to do it. Already a three time Stanley Cup champ with Los Angeles and Vegas and a future Hall of Famer, he will be key alongside Igor Shesterkin in the Rangers' hopes to climb into a playoff spot.

Next eight days: vs. PIT (Feb. 7), @ CBJ (Feb. 8)

Previous ranking: 22

Points percentage: 53.77%

What's super: Winning streaks. Any team in the East is one big winning streak away from relevancy. The Isles are proof of that. They sailed out of the doldrums of the Eastern Conference basement to within striking distance of the wild card by going on a seven-game winning streak, with five of those games coming against East teams. The heater was snapped Sunday against the reigning Cup champs, but overall, that will still put a smile on coach Patrick Roy's face.

Next eight days: @ WPG (Feb. 7), @ MIN (Feb. 8)

Previous ranking: 21

Points percentage: 50.93%

What's super: Moments of Learning. Patrik Laine was benched in the third period of the game against the Anaheim Ducks. Coach Martin St. Louis said about Laine afterward, "I found he wasn't helping the team at that moment." Kirby Dach was also benched. The Habs have lost five of their past six and hope to see Laine return to form to right the ship.

Next eight days: vs. NJ (Feb. 8), vs. TB (Feb. 9)

Previous ranking: 24

Points percentage: 50.93%

What's super: Letting the fans decide. Since the U.S. Patent Office rejected the Utah Yetis because it could create market confusion with the Yeti Coolers (but for the record there are Stanley cups and a Stanley Cup), the team decided to let the fans vote on the name: Utah Hockey Club, Utah Mammoth and Utah Outlaws (which replaced Wasatch). I'm happy the fans have the power here, and my only hope is that we get a dope-looking mascot, because mascots rule.

Next eight days: @ CAR (Feb. 8), @ WSH (Feb. 9)

Previous ranking: 25

Points percentage: 47.32%

What's super: Tough decisions. They aren't easy to make, but sometimes they must be -- at least in the eyes of management and in this case Bill Armstrong, deciding to put Brandon Saad on waivers. Saad would eventually sign a one-year deal with the Vegas Golden Knights, so both player and team get a clean separation and a new start. Saad, a two-time Cup winner with the Hawks, had seven goals and 16 points in 44 games this season for the Blues. He gave up roughly $5.4 million in salary to join Vegas and chase another Stanley Cup.

Next eight days: vs. CHI (Feb. 8)

Previous ranking: 28

Points percentage: 49.06%

What's super: Trade deadline speculation. Hockey fans love trade speculation. Elliotte Friedman on his "32 Thoughts" podcast noted that an NHL executive told him that he wants to see Colorado trade for Trevor Zegras. For the past few years this part of the calendar has been "Will John Gibson be traded" season, but this time it's involving the 23-year old Zegars, who has produced some of the most memorable highlights in recent memory in the NHL.

Next eight days: @ LA (Feb. 8)

Previous ranking: 26

Points percentage: 48.18%

What's super: Mario ... But also definitive answers. Death, taxes, Sidney Crosby staying in Pittsburgh. A week before being named Team Canada's captain at 4 Nations, around the time Mikko Rantanen was traded and scuttlebutt was out there that this might not be the biggest trade, NHL insider Chris Johnston stamped any flames (the fire, not the team) by saying without any doubt that Sidney Crosby was not leaving the Steel City (Pittsburgh, not Hamilton). It must be flattering to be so sought after that even if every single thing points to the contrary, people will still wonder. But hey, if Gretzky can get traded ...

Next eight days: @ NYR (Feb. 7), @ PHI (Feb. 8)

Previous ranking: 23

Points percentage: 47.32%

What's super: It's only up from here. The Flyers were shut out in three straight games from Jan. 29-Feb. 2 (for those curious, the NHL record for most consecutive times shut out is eight, held by the 1928-29 Chicago Blackhawks). Other than continuing to get shut out, it can't get much worse. The team is second to last in the East but still only seven points out of a playoff spot.

Next eight days: vs. PIT (Feb. 8)

Previous ranking: 30

Points percentage: 46.23%

What's super: Their fans. Sabres fans have been through a lot. The team is again near the bottom of the standings, the playoff drought gets brought up all the time, it's another disappointing chapter in Buffalo Sabres hockey. Sabres fans deserve better. In many, many seasons they were the pinnacle of passion for their team in the NHL.

Next eight days: @ NSH (Feb. 8)

Previous ranking: 29

Points percentage: 44.64%

What's super: Coach content. Assistant coach Jessica Campbell is a pioneer in the NHL as the first woman assistant coach -- by now that has been (rightfully) well documented. Another area where she deserves praise is her social media content -- her Instagram, for example, gives us a glimpse behind the scenes as a coach, interactions with fans and general life moments that we aren't accustomed to seeing from any NHL coaches. I welcome more of this content from coaches across the league -- maybe assistant coaches with other NHL teams can be the entry point for their fan bases. As coach Campbell's content clearly shows, it will be welcomed and embraced by the hockey world.

Next eight days: @ CGY (Feb. 8)

Previous ranking: 27

Points percentage: 41.35%

What's (not) super: Regulation losses. The Predators followed a four-game winning streak with five straight regulation losses, all of them to teams currently out of the playoffs, much like the Predators. Unfortunately, as things are going now, with no U2 concert to cancel in sight, the Preds will go down as one of the biggest disappointments of the season.

Next eight days: @ CHI (Feb. 7), vs. BUF (Feb. 8)

Previous ranking: 31

Points percentage: 35.85%

What's super: Practice time. The Blackhawks called up 19-year old Artyom Levshunov, the No. 2 pick in last year's NHL draft. The reason? To practice with the team. "We felt this would be a good opportunity for Arty's development to come and get some NHL-level practice experience, something he was not able to do during training camp this season due to injury," GM Kyle Davidson said. "While we don't expect him to see any game action during his recall, we're confident the experience will be a positive one for Arty as he continues on his development path." Good for player and team to get a potential future piece some reps with the big team.

Next eight days: vs. NSH (Feb. 7), @ STL (Feb. 8)

Previous ranking: 32

Points percentage: 33.04%

What's super: Excitement. It's been a theme almost all season, but the San Jose Sharks might be one of the most exciting and fun to watch "bad teams" in recent memory. They are in the bottom of the standings, but players such as Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith make the Sharks appointment viewing for hockey fans, or at the very least a longer pause on Celebrini highlights and pop off videos on social media.

Next eight days: vs. DAL (Feb. 8)