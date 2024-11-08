Take a look back at the greatest eight goals from Alexander Ovechkin's career. (1:56)

After breaking the 800-goal barrier during the 2022-23 season, Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin now has his sights set on breaking Wayne Gretzky's NHL career goals record of 894.

Ovechkin began the 2024-25 season with 853 goals and now has 861.

Follow along here as we chronicle each subsequent goal Ovechkin scores this season, including goal highlights, the upcoming Capitals schedule and how to watch.

The NHL's top 10 in career goals

1. Wayne Gretzky (894)

2. Alex Ovechkin (861)

3. Gordie Howe (801)

4. Jaromir Jagr (766)

5. Brett Hull (741)

6. Marcel Dionne (731)

7. Phil Esposito (717)

8. Mike Gartner (708)

9. Mark Messier (694)

10. Steve Yzerman (692)

Goals scored in 2024-25

No. 861: Nov. 6, 2024 vs. NSH

Ovechkin scored his eighth goal of the season at 10:25 of the third period on assists from Dylan Strome and Martin Fehervary.

play 1:04 Alex Ovechkin nets 861st NHL goal vs. Nashville Alex Ovechkin nets 861st NHL goal vs. Nashville

No. 860: Nov. 3, 2024 vs. CAR

Though the Capitals lost, 4-2, Ovi notched a first-period, power-play tally, on assists from John Carlson and Dylan Strome.

play 0:40 Ovechkin tallies 860th goal, 34 away from tying Gretzky Alex Ovechkin scores on the power play, which is his 860th career goal, making him 34 shy of tying Wayne Gretzky for the most goals of all time.

No. 859: Nov. 2, 2024 vs. CBJ

Ovechkin was one of six different Capitals to score in the team's route of the BJs, and his goal was assisted by Dylan Strome and Aliaksei Protas.

play 0:44 Ovechkin tallies goal No. 859 for Capitals Alex Ovechkin slaps it in from distance to get his 859th career goal and pad the Capitals' lead vs. the Blue Jackets.

No. 858: Oct. 31, 2024 vs. MTL

A 6-3 Capitals win with an Ovechkin goal as the capper? The fans went home happy from this one. Assists on this goal were from Aliaksei Protas and Dylan Strome.

play 0:46 Alex Ovechkin tallies goal No. 858 for Caps Alex Ovechkin pads the Capitals' lead vs. the Canadiens with his 858th career goal.

No. 857, 856: Oct. 29, 2024 vs. NYR

A raucous, 5-3 win for the Capitals included two first-period tallies from Ovi, both assisted by Aliaksei Protas and Dylan Strome.

play 0:19 Alex Ovechkin's 857th goal puts Capitals back on top Alex Ovechkin nets his second goal of the first period to retake the Capitals' early lead vs. the Rangers.

play 0:19 Alex Ovechkin 856th goal gets the Capitals on the board Alex Ovechkin scores early in the first period to give the Capitals a quick 1-0 lead over the Rangers.

No. 855: Oct. 23, 2024 vs. PHI

Ovechkin has a knack for empty-net goals, and added to his career total in that category to cap off a win against Philly, with an assist from Dylan Strome.

play 0:43 Alex Ovechkin scores goal vs. Flyers Alex Ovechkin scores goal vs. Flyers

No. 854: Oct. 19, 2024 vs. NJ

It took to the fourth game of the Capitals' season for Ovechkin to get his first marker of the campaign, on assists from John Carlson and Dylan Strome.

play 0:47 Alex Ovechkin scores goal for Capitals Alex Ovechkin nets goal for Capitals

Upcoming schedule

Note: All games available to ESPN+ subscribers at no extra charge as part of NHL Power Play on ESPN+, unless otherwise noted. Blackout restrictions apply.

Fri, Nov 8: vs. Pittsburgh, 7:30 (ESPN+/Hulu)

Sat, Nov 9: at St. Louis, 7:00

Wed, Nov 13: vs. Toronto, 7:30

Fri, Nov 15: at Colorado, 9:00

Sun, Nov 17: at Vegas, 8:00 (NHL Network)

Mon, Nov 18: at Utah, 9:00

Thu, Nov 21: vs. Colorado, 7:00

Sat, Nov 23: vs. New Jersey, 7:00

Mon, Nov 25: at Florida, 7:00

Wed, Nov 27: at Tampa Bay, 7:30 (TNT/Max)

Fri, Nov 29: vs. Islanders, 3:00

Sat, Nov 30: at New Jersey, 7:00

Tue, Dec 3: vs. San Jose, 7:00

Fri, Dec 6: at Toronto, 7:00

Sat, Dec 7: at Montreal, 7:00

Thu, Dec 12: at Columbus, 7:00

Sat, Dec 14: vs. Buffalo, 7:00

Mon, Dec 16: at Dallas, 8:00

Tue, Dec 17: at Chicago, 8:30

Fri, Dec 20: vs. Carolina, 7:00

Sun, Dec 22: vs. Los Angeles, 5:00

Mon, Dec 23: at Boston, 7:00

Sat, Dec 28: at Toronto, 7:00

Sun, Dec 29: at Detroit, 5:00

Tue, Dec 31: vs. Boston, 12:30

Thu, Jan 2: vs. Minnesota, 7:00

Sat, Jan 4: vs. Rangers, 12:00 (ABC/ESPN+)

Mon, Jan 6: at Buffalo, 7:00

Wed, Jan 8: vs. Vancouver, 7:30

Fri, Jan 10: vs. Montreal, 7:00

Sat, Jan 11: at Nashville, 8:00

Tue, Jan 14: vs. Anaheim, 7:00

Thu, Jan 16: at Ottawa, 7:00

Sat, Jan 18: vs. Pittsburgh, 7:00

Tue, Jan 21: at Edmonton, 9:00

Thu, Jan 23: at Seattle, 10:00

Sat, Jan 25: at Vancouver, 10:00

Tue, Jan 28: at Calgary, 9:00

Thu, Jan 30: at Ottawa, 7:00

Sat, Feb 1: vs. Winnipeg, 7:00

Tue, Feb 4: vs. Florida, 7:00

Thu, Feb 6: at Philadelphia, 7:00

Sun, Feb 9: vs. Utah, 12:30

Sat, Feb 22: at Pittsburgh, 3:00 (ABC/ESPN+)

Sun, Feb 23: vs. Edmonton, 1:00 (TNT/truTV/Max)

Tue, Feb 25: vs. Calgary, 7:00

Thu, Feb 27: vs. St. Louis, 7:00

Sat, Mar 1: vs. Tampa Bay, 12:30

Mon, Mar 3: vs. Ottawa, 6:30

Wed, Mar 5: at Rangers, 7:30 (TNT/truTV/Max)

Fri, Mar 7: vs. Detroit, 7:00

Sun, Mar 9: vs. Seattle, 3:30

Tue, Mar 11: at Anaheim, 10:00

Thu, Mar 13: at Los Angeles, 10:30

Sat, Mar 15: at San Jose, 5:00

Tue, Mar 18: vs. Detroit, 7:00

Thu, Mar 20: vs. Philadelphia, 7:00

Sat, Mar 22: vs. Florida, 5:00

Tue, Mar 25: at Winnipeg, 8:00

Thu, Mar 27: at Minnesota, 8:00

Sun, Mar 30: vs. Buffalo, 3:00

Tue, Apr 1: at Boston, 7:00

Wed, Apr 2: at Carolina, 7:00

Fri, Apr 4: vs. Chicago, 7:00

Sun, Apr 6: at Islanders, 12:30 (TNT/truTV/Max

Thu, Apr 10: vs. Carolina, 7:30

Sat, Apr 12: at Columbus, 7:00

Sun, Apr 13: vs. Columbus, 6:00

Tue, Apr 15: at Islanders, 8:00 (ESPN)

Thu, Apr 17: at Pittsburgh, 7:00 (ESPN)