Alex Ovechkin broke one NHL record and in the process moved a step closer to another Thursday night.

The Washington Capitals star broke the mark for the most goaltenders scored on, beating Leevi Merilainen in overtime to give the Capitals a 1-0 victory over the Senators in Ottawa, Ontario.

Merilainen became the 179th goalie Ovechkin has scored against, breaking a tie with Jaromir Jagr atop the career list.

Ovechkin's goal came on his third shot on net and fifth attempt. He took a pass from Rasmus Sandin on a 2-on-1 breakaway and fired it past Merilainen.

Ovechkin raised his arms and pumped his fist before he was mobbed by teammates. It was his 27th career overtime goal, extending his record. Sidney Crosby is second with 22.

"I knew I should take a shot as soon as I can because I thought he may be thinking maybe I will pass it back to Sandy," Ovechkin said.

"It was a good one, and it went in, so I'll take it."

Merilainen, a 22-year-old rookie from Finland, was appearing in his eighth game in the league.

"You have to know when he's on the ice he's going to shoot everything like he did today," Merilainen said.

Of course, Ovechkin is chasing an even bigger record -- Wayne Gretzky's career goals mark. With No. 874, he moved 21 away from passing Gretzky's mark of 894 that long seemed unapproachable.

The 39-year-old winger is on pace to get to 895 and beyond this spring.

Earlier in January, Ovechkin scored for a 28th time on Marc-Andre Fleury, tops among all the netminders he has faced since arriving in North America in 2005.

Thursday's goal marked the first time Ovechkin has scored in overtime during a 1-0 game in his career. It was also his 13th career overtime goal on the road, surpassing Jagr and John Tavares for the most in NHL history.

It was Ovechkin's 21st goal of the season in just his 29th game -- he missed 16 games because of a broken left leg. He has gotten to 20 in all 20 of his seasons in the league, including 2013 when a lockout shortened the season to 48 games and 2021 when the COVID-19 pandemic cut the schedule to 56 games.

Information from ESPN Research and The Associated Press was used in this report.