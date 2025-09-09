Open Extended Reactions

A new NHL season brings with it a new season of ESPN Fantasy Hockey. While the Florida Panthers have been celebrating their second straight Stanley Cup win, teams have been busy getting their teams ready for the 2025-26 season.

From the New York Islanders drafting Matthew Schaefer with the first pick in the draft, to the Vegas Golden Knights trading for Mitch Marner and longtime veteran Brent Burns signing with the Colorado Avalanche, you can catch up on all the faces in new places right here.

It's never too early to start planning out your teams, whether you're debating keepers or prepping for your draft. Get ahead of the game with the newest set of fantasy hockey rankings.

These rankings are based on expectations of fantasy points produced for the entirety of the 2025-26 NHL season. Fantasy points are based on the ESPN Fantasy standard game.

Skaters: goals = 2 points, assists = 1 point, shots and hits = 0.1 points

blocked shots and special-teams points = 0.5 points;

Goaltenders: wins = 4 points, OT losses = 1 point, shutouts = 3 points

saves = 0.2 points, goals against = -2 points).

1. Nathan MacKinnon, Col (C1)

2. Auston Matthews, Tor (C2)

3. Connor Hellebuyck, Wpg (G1)

4. David Pastrnak, Bos (RW1)

5. Connor McDavid, Edm (C3)

6. Cale Makar, Col (D1)

7. Brady Tkachuk, Ott (LW1)

8. Filip Forsberg, Nsh (RW2)

9. Leon Draisaitl, Edm (C4)

10. Jake Oettinger, Dal (G2)

11. Nikita Kucherov, TB (RW3)

12. Andrei Vasilevskiy, TB (G3)

13. William Nylander, Tor (C5)

14. Artemi Panarin, NYR (LW2)

15. Macklin Celebrini, SJ (C6)

16. Kyle Connor, Wpg (LW3)

17. Kirill Kaprizov, Min (LW4)

18. Igor Shesterkin, NYR (G4)

19. Filip Gustavsson, Min (G5)

20. Jack Hughes, NJ (C7)

21. Mikko Rantanen, Dal (RW4)

22. Alex Ovechkin, Wsh (LW5)

23. Cole Caufield, Mon (RW5)

24. Roman Josi, Nsh (D2)

25. Jack Eichel, VGK (C8)

26. Sergei Bobrovsky, Fla (G6)

27. Steven Stamkos, Nsh (C9)

28. Dustin Wolf, Cgy (G7)

29. Jake Guentzel, TB (LW6)

30. MacKenzie Weegar, Cgy (D3)

31. Kirill Marchenko, CBJ (LW7)

32. Brayden Point, TB (C10)

33. Adin Hill, VGK (G8)

34. J.T. Miller, NYR (C11)

35. Tim Stutzle, Ott (C12)

36. Sidney Crosby, Pit (C13)

37. Adrian Kempe, LA (C14)

38. Sam Reinhart, Fla (RW6)

39. Jason Robertson, Dal (LW8)

40. Rasmus Dahlin, Buf (D4)

41. Darcy Kuemper, LA (G9)

42. Martin Necas, Col (C15)

43. John Tavares, Tor (C16)

44. Tage Thompson, Buf (C17)

45. Evan Bouchard, Edm (D5)

46. Zach Werenski, CBJ (D6)

47. Elias Pettersson, Van (C18)

48. Clayton Keller, UTA (RW7)

49. Victor Hedman, TB (D7)

50. Matt Coronato, Cgy (LW9)

51. Nazem Kadri, Cgy (C19)

52. Matt Boldy, Min (LW10)

53. Dylan Guenther, UTA (RW8)

54. Wyatt Johnston, Dal (C20)

55. Adam Fantilli, CBJ (C21)

56. Vincent Trocheck, NYR (C22)

57. Alex DeBrincat, Det (RW9)

58. Mark Scheifele, Wpg (C23)

59. Mitch Marner, VGK (RW10)

60. Dylan Larkin, Det (C24)

61. Quinn Hughes, Van (D8)

62. Brandon Hagel, TB (LW11)

63. Jesper Bratt, NJ (LW12)

64. Dylan Holloway, StL (C25)

65. Jordan Kyrou, StL (RW11)

66. Bo Horvat, NYI (C26)

67. Moritz Seider, Det (D9)

68. Pavel Dorofeyev, VGK (LW13)

69. Connor Bedard, Chi (C27)

70. Sebastian Aho, Car (C28)

71. Anthony Stolarz, Tor (G10)

72. Mika Zibanejad, NYR (C29)

73. Nick Suzuki, Mon (C30)

74. Seth Jarvis, Car (RW12)

75. Matvei Michkov, Phi (RW13)

76. Brock Nelson, Col (C31)

77. Nico Hischier, NJ (C32)

78. Ilya Sorokin, NYI (G11)

79. Joey Daccord, Sea (G12)

80. John Carlson, Wsh (D10)

81. Alex Tuch, Buf (RW14)

82. Logan Thompson, Wsh (G13)

83. Kevin Fiala, LA (LW14)

84. Lucas Raymond, Det (RW15)

85. Frank Vatrano, Ana (LW15)

86. Logan Cooley, UTA (C33)

87. Joel Eriksson Ek, Min (C34)

88. Travis Konecny, Phi (RW16)

89. Rickard Rakell, Pit (C35)

90. Jake Sanderson, Ott (D11)

91. Timo Meier, NJ (LW16)

92. Jordan Binnington, StL (G14)

93. Jackson LaCombe, Ana (D12)

94. Josh Morrissey, Wpg (D13)

95. Mackenzie Blackwood, Col (G15)

96. Alex Laferriere, LA (RW17)

97. Aleksander Barkov, Fla (C36)

98. Carter Verhaeghe, Fla (C37)

99. Roope Hintz, Dal (C38)

100. Chris Kreider, Ana (LW17)

101. Mikhail Sergachev, UTA (D14)

102. Erik Karlsson, Pit (D15)

103. Sam Montembeault, Mon (G16)

104. Adam Fox, NYR (D16)

105. Jonathan Marchessault, Nsh (LW18)

106. Juuse Saros, Nsh (G17)

107. JJ Peterka, UTA (RW18)

108. Drake Batherson, Ott (RW19)

109. Brandon Montour, Sea (D17)

110. Mike Matheson, Mon (D18)

111. Cutter Gauthier, Ana (LW19)

112. Anders Lee, NYI (LW20)

113. Frederik Andersen, Car (G18)

114. Tomas Hertl, VGK (C39)

115. Dylan Strome, Wsh (C40)

116. Bryan Rust, Pit (RW20)

117. Marco Kasper, Det (C41)

118. Will Cuylle, NYR (LW21)

119. Nikolaj Ehlers, Car (LW22)

120. Thatcher Demko, Van (G19)

121. Noah Dobson, Mon (D19)

122. Rasmus Andersson, Cgy (D20)

123. Zach Hyman, Edm (RW21)

124. Tom Wilson, Wsh (RW22)

125. Tyler Toffoli, SJ (RW23)

126. Jared McCann, Sea (LW23)

127. Mason Marchment, Sea (LW24)

128. Owen Tippett, Phi (RW24)

129. Brock Faber, Min (D21)

130. Brad Marchand, Fla (LW25)

131. Matthew Knies, Tor (LW26)

132. Kris Letang, Pit (D22)

133. Gabriel Vilardi, Wpg (C42)

134. Andrei Svechnikov, Car (RW25)

135. Robert Thomas, StL (C43)

136. Charlie McAvoy, Bos (D23)

137. Dmitri Voronkov, CBJ (C44)

138. Mason McTavish, Ana (C45)

139. Seth Jones, Fla (D24)

140. Stuart Skinner, Edm (G20)

141. Neal Pionk, Wpg (D25)

142. Marco Rossi, Min (C46)

143. Brock Boeser, Van (RW26)

144. Jakob Chychrun, Wsh (D26)

145. Ryan O'Reilly, Nsh (C47)

146. Darnell Nurse, Edm (D27)

147. Fabian Zetterlund, Ott (LW27)

148. Thomas Harley, Dal (D28)

149. Sam Bennett, Fla (LW28)

150. Colton Parayko, StL (D29)

151. Evander Kane, Van (LW29)

152. Jacob Markstrom, NJ (G21)

153. Miro Heiskanen, Dal (D30)

154. Gabriel Landeskog, Col (LW30)

155. Evgeni Malkin, Pit (C48)

156. Dougie Hamilton, NJ (D31)

157. Conor Garland, Van (RW27)

158. Mikael Granlund, Ana (C49)

159. Jonathan Huberdeau, Cgy (LW31)

160. Tyson Foerster, Phi (RW28)

161. Charlie Lindgren, Wsh (G22)

162. Trevor Zegras, Phi (C50)

163. Anze Kopitar, LA (C51)

164. Zack Bolduc, Mon (C52)

165. Barrett Hayton, UTA (C53)

166. Mathieu Olivier, CBJ (RW29)

167. Jake DeBrusk, Van (LW32)

168. Will Smith, SJ (C54)

169. Lane Hutson, Mon (D32)

170. Matthew Tkachuk, Fla (LW33)

171. Matt Duchene, Dal (C55)

172. Kyle Palmieri, NYI (RW30)

173. William Eklund, SJ (LW34)

174. Lukas Dostal, Ana (G23)

175. Dylan Cozens, Ott (C56)

176. Nick Schmaltz, UTA (RW31)

177. Pierre-Luc Dubois, Wsh (C57)

178. Brayden Schenn, StL (C58)

179. Kiefer Sherwood, Van (LW35)

180. Anthony Cirelli, TB (C59)

181. Morgan Rielly, Tor (D33)

182. Gustav Forsling, Fla (D34)

183. Eeli Tolvanen, Sea (LW36)

184. Linus Ullmark, Ott (G24)

185. Elias Lindholm, Bos (C60)

186. Kent Johnson, CBJ (C61)

187. Mathew Barzal, NYI (C62)

188. Ryan Donato, Chi (C63)

189. Tristan Jarry, Pit (G25)

190. Jake Walman, Edm (D35)

191. Noah Hanifin, VGK (D36)

192. Elvis Merzlikins, CBJ (G26)

193. Pavel Buchnevich, StL (LW37)

194. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Edm (C64)

195. Blake Coleman, Cgy (C65)

196. Juraj Slafkovsky, Mon (LW38)

197. Oliver Bjorkstrand, TB (RW32)

198. Mats Zuccarello, Min (RW33)

199. Warren Foegele, LA (LW39)

200. Drew Doughty, LA (D37)

201. Joseph Woll, Tor (G27)

202. Devon Toews, Col (D38)

203. Brady Skjei, Nsh (D39)

204. Morgan Geekie, Bos (C66)

205. John Gibson, Det (G28)

206. Mackie Samoskevich, Fla (C67)

207. K'Andre Miller, Car (D40)

208. Logan Stankoven, Car (C68)

209. Matias Maccelli, Tor (LW40)

210. Sean Durzi, UTA (D41)

211. Lawson Crouse, UTA (LW41)

212. Patrick Kane, Det (RW34)

213. Jacob Trouba, Ana (D42)

214. Troy Terry, Ana (RW35)

215. Aliaksei Protas, Wsh (C69)

216. Valeri Nichushkin, Col (LW42)

217. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Buf (G29)

218. Kaiden Guhle, Mon (D43)

219. Karel Vejmelka, UTA (G30)

220. Adam Larsson, Sea (D44)

221. Boone Jenner, CBJ (LW43)

222. Brandt Clarke, LA (D45)

223. Jason Zucker, Buf (LW44)

224. Jaden Schwartz, Sea (LW45)

225. Leo Carlsson, Ana (C70)

226. Simon Edvinsson, Det (D46)

227. Sean Monahan, CBJ (C71)

228. Jamie Benn, Dal (C72)

229. Jake Neighbours, StL (LW46)

230. Quinton Byfield, LA (C73)

231. Brent Burns, Col (D47)

232. Mikael Backlund, Cgy (C74)

233. Jared Spurgeon, Min (D48)

234. Teuvo Teravainen, Chi (LW47)

235. Shea Theodore, VGK (D49)

236. Shane Wright, Sea (C75)

237. Cole Perfetti, Wpg (LW48)

238. Mattias Ekholm, Edm (D50)

239. Tyler Bertuzzi, Chi (LW49)

240. Alex Vlasic, Chi (D51)

241. Jackson Blake, Car (RW36)

242. Thomas Chabot, Ott (D52)

243. Michael Bunting, Nsh (LW50)

244. Connor McMichael, Wsh (C76)

245. Matty Beniers, Sea (C77)

246. Claude Giroux, Ott (C78)

247. Travis Sanheim, Phi (D53)

248. Luke Hughes, NJ (D54)

249. Shayne Gostisbehere, Car (D55)

250. Taylor Hall, Car (LW51)