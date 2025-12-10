Open Extended Reactions

Indianapolis Colts coach Shane Steichen was still processing the devastating loss of starting quarterback Daniel Jones when he was blindsided by another QB injury.

Monday morning -- in the aftermath of a consequential loss at the Jacksonville Jaguars in which Jones sustained a torn right Achilles tendon -- backup signal-caller Riley Leonard reported to work with a sore right knee from the previous day's game. Now, Leonard's status was in question.

A few hours later, Steichen shared the news with reporters.

"He came in with the knee [injury] this morning, so we're working through that right now," Steichen said, admitting he didn't have many answers to follow-up questions about Leonard.

What Steichen didn't say is that he already had set in motion a possible move that would stun the NFL. Long-retired quarterback Philip Rivers, a close friend of Steichen's and one of the most productive quarterbacks in league history, was in talks with the Colts about joining the roster as an emergency option. By that point, Rivers -- celebrating his 44th birthday -- already had agreed to work out for the team.

Roughly 24 hours later, the Colts signed Rivers to their practice squad, making him available to play, if necessary, as early as this Sunday at the Seattle Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS). Rivers, an eight-time Pro Bowl selection and recent grandfather who hasn't played since 2020, immediately becomes the NFL's oldest player even as he tries to turn back the clock.

If Philip Rivers plays Sunday, he'll be the oldest player in the NFL, and he'll be facing a Seahawks defense that is fourth in the NFL in sacks. MSA/Icon Sportswire

How did it all come together? What options did the Colts weigh? And how did they arrive at their final decision? Interviews with team sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, painted a clearer picture of one of this season's most shocking transactions.

At the core, this is the story of a team trying to preserve its playoff hopes after recently executing a blockbuster (and expensive) trade for cornerback Sauce Gardner.

Weeks ago, the 7-1 Colts looked poised to win their first AFC South title since 2014, thanks to a talented roster and their most viable quarterback option since Andrew Luck. Now, the Colts -- losers of four of their past five games and devastated by injury -- are addressing a desperate situation by having made a desperate phone call.

The idea sounded crazy to many.

"Of course it does. But does he give us a better chance to win is the question," one team source said of Rivers.

Clearly, the Colts, now 8-5, believe that answer is yes. Here's how they worked through their quarterback crisis and landed on Rivers as a possible solution.

Jones was having a career year with Indianapolis. But the Colts knew almost immediately his Achilles was torn and his season was over. Leonard entered Sunday's game and battled, earning the respect of his teammates and coaches. Team sources were impressed with how he handled live action in the Jacksonville rain. The Colts lost 36-19, falling outside the playoff standings, for now. But with four games left, conceding the season because of the dire quarterback situation wasn't an option.

Not long after Leonard's injury was diagnosed -- team sources told ESPN he is considered "week-to-week" -- Steichen reached out to Rivers. The two talk weekly, a habit that has continued since they last worked together in 2019. Steichen was in his sixth season on the Los Angeles Chargers' staff at the time, growing closer to Rivers during the coach's formative NFL years.

When Steichen first approached Rivers, he was immediately open to the idea, team sources said. It's unclear whether the pair ever casually discussed the idea before, but the Colts had not internally had formal conversations about pursuing Rivers, according to a team source.

A separate team source, however, believes the possibility of Rivers as an emergency option was at least an informal thought among some in the building once Anthony Richardson Sr., Jones' backup and the No. 4 pick in the 2023 draft, went down with an orbital fracture in October. The Colts did explore trade possibilities after Richardson's injury, according to team sources, but nothing materialized.

Richardson is still on injured reserve, but he could return this season.

But the Colts couldn't wait.

"It was like, 'if s--- goes south, would he be willing?" said the source of initial thoughts on a Rivers reunion. "Shane and Philip are close, so I don't think this really surprised anyone."

The key conversation between Steichen and Rivers, according to a team source, focused on whether the move made sense for both parties. Rivers has a comfortable life on the Alabama coast, enjoying his 10 kids and new grandson. The Colts also could have opted for a more conventional choice, though there wasn't much to choose from at this late stage of the season.

"Options out there are slim," one team source said. "He knows the system, so why not? What the heck?"

The Colts offered Rivers something familiar: a return to where he played his last NFL season. And that 2020 campaign was one to remember. Rivers was released from the Chargers following the 2019 season -- his 16th year with the team -- after throwing 20 interceptions and posting the second-lowest QBR of his career (50.5).

But he found success in Indianapolis, throwing 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. The Colts clinched a wild-card spot and made the playoffs before losing a first-round meeting with the Buffalo Bills. It remains the team's last playoff appearance.

One possible issue that did not become a stumbling block was Rivers' Hall of Fame candidacy. Rivers is a semifinalist for induction in 2026 -- his first year of eligibility -- and would be required to restart the five-year waiting period after retirement if he is promoted to the Colts' active roster. That would delay his candidacy until 2031.

"I give him a lot of credit, and it says a lot about who he is as a person," a team source said. "I don't know if he would have gotten in right away, but he will eventually."

Rivers has always been uber-confident. He was one of the league's renowned trash talkers, even though he did so without swearing. And that confidence hasn't waned.

"We all know who he is," a team source said. "He's not scared of the challenge. He looks forward to it."

With that, Rivers agreed to make his way to Indianapolis for a workout. That workout, conducted Monday night, helped solidify the Colts' thinking.

The workout consisted of the standard fare, like most of the things quarterbacks would encounter in a game: throwing on the move, run-pass options and throwing the entire route tree. Team officials came away impressed with Rivers' arm. It looked a lot like it did years ago, according to team officials who saw him throw.

Multiple team sources replied, "He can still spin it," or a similar statement. Another team source added, "I'd still take him at this stage over most 22- to 23-year-old [backups]."

Rivers, team sources said, had been throwing at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama, where he has coached since 2021. His son Gunner is a coveted Class of 2027 quarterback prospect at the school.

But predictable concerns remain. Can Rivers, for instance, elude a pass rush? That is of utmost importance if Rivers ends up playing on Sunday, as the Seahawks rank fourth in the league with 41 sacks. Seattle also is second in scoring defense, allowing 17.4 points per game. As one team source put it, Rivers' quick release and fearlessness in the pocket will help, but how he responds to an NFL pass rush at this age is an unknown variable.

The quarterback also is not yet in optimum shape, as one might expect.

"He needs to get in football shape, but there's no question he can throw it," a team source said.

That should come as no surprise for a player who is seventh in league history with 63,440 passing yards and sixth all time with 421 touchdown passes.

Will Rivers add to those totals as the Colts head down the stretch?

That process begins in earnest Wednesday. The Colts originally were scheduled for a walk-through on Wednesday, but that was changed on Tuesday when they announced plans for a formal practice. Sources maintain that how Rivers handles his first week of practice will determine whether he plays Sunday.

That's now a very real possibility, crystallizing a scenario that seemed unthinkable just two days ago.