Where does Philip Rivers rank among oldest NFL players?

Sometimes it's hard to step away from the game you love. Nobody knows this more than quarterback/kicker George Blanda, who played in the NFL for 16 seasons. In his last season in 1975, Blanda was 48, making him the oldest player to step onto the field in NFL history.

In December 2025, the Indianapolis Colts signed quarterback Philip Rivers, who last played in 2020. His return would mark the 18th season of his career, making him the oldest active player in the league. If the Colts elevate Rivers from the practice squad and give him a starting position, he'd also be among the oldest quarterbacks to ever start a game.

Check out related stats from NFL history below:

Oldest NFL quarterbacks to start a game (all time)

45 - Tom Brady

44 - Steve DeBerg, Vinny Testaverde, Warren Moon

42 - Doug Flutie

Oldest NFL players (active)

42 - Aaron Rodgers

41 - Marcedes Lewis, Nick Folk, Matt Prater

40 - Joe Flacco

Oldest NFL players (all time)

48 - George Blanda

47 - Morten Andersen

45 - Ben Agajanian, Gary Anderson, Tom Brady, John Carney, Bobby Marshall, John Nesser

44 - Steve DeBerg, Warren Moon, Eddie Murray, Vinny Testaverde, Adam Vinatieri

