NFL quarterbacks with the most touchdown passes in a game

Though NFL offenses have emphasized the passing game in recent years, players putting up big numbers through the air isn't new. The NFL record for most passing touchdowns in a game is seven, a mark achieved by eight quarterbacks over more than seven decades.

Chicago Bears' Sid Luckman was the first to accomplish the feat in 1943. The most recent signal-caller to tie the record is Drew Brees. The two-time NFL Offensive Player of the Year and MVP of Super Bowl XLIV tossed seven touchdowns in a win for the New Orleans Saints in 2015. Coincidentally, both historic performances came against the New York Giants.

Check out the eight quarterbacks who have thrown seven touchdowns in an NFL game below:

Drew Brees vs. New York Giants on Nov. 1, 2015

Nick Foles (Philadelphia Eagles) at Oakland Raiders on Nov. 3, 2013

Peyton Manning (Denver Broncos) vs. Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 5, 2013

Joe Kapp (Minnesota Vikings) vs. Baltimore Colts on Sept. 28, 1969

Y.A. Tittle (New York Giants) vs. Washington on Oct. 28, 1962

George Blanda (Houston Oilers) vs. New York Titans on Nov. 19, 1961

Adrian Burk (Philadelphia Eagles) at Washington on Oct. 17, 1954

Sid Luckman (Chicago Bears) at New York Giants on Nov. 14, 1943

