Most passing touchdowns in a college football game

Open Extended Reactions

David Klingler had one of the most statistically staggering seasons in college football history in 1990. The Houston quarterback threw for 5,140 yards and 54 touchdowns en route to leading the Cougars to a 10-1 record.

One of those wins was an 84-21 drubbing of Eastern Washington. Klingler completed 41 of his 58 passes for 572 yards and 11 touchdowns against the Eagles. Klingler led Houston to a touchdown on each of its first six drives and threw scoring strikes to eight different receivers in the victory.

Klingler's 11 scores through the air remain an FBS single-game record. Below is a look at the quarterbacks with the most passing touchdowns in a single game in FBS history:

David Klingler, 11 vs. Eastern Washington on Nov. 17, 1990

Tanner Mordecai (SMU), 9 vs. Houston on Nov. 5, 2022

Anthony Gordon (Washington State), 9 vs. UCLA on Sept. 21, 2019

Case Keenum (Houston), 9 vs. Rice on Oct. 27, 2011

David Klingler, 9 vs. Louisiana Tech on Aug. 31, 1991

Dennis Shaw (San Diego State), 9 vs. New Mexico State on Nov. 15, 1969

Check out the ESPN college football hub page for the latest news, analysis, scores, schedules and more.