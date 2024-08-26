What are the longest field goals in college football history?

A field goal in football is worth three points. On a college football game day, those three points could be the difference between a celebratory night and a depleting weekend. The stakes seem to only grow as the kick distance increases.
In honor of one of the most consequential plays in the sport, check out a list of the longest field goals in college football history.
69 yards
Ove Johansson, Abilene Christian - 1976
67 yards
Tom Odle, Fort Hays State - 1988
Joe Williams, Wichita State - 1978
Steve Little, Arkansas - 1977
Russell Erxleben, Texas - 1977
65 yards
Martin Gramatica, Kansas State - 1998
Tony Franklin, Texas A&M - 1976
64 yards
Garrett Lindholm, Tarleton State - 2009
Jose Martinez, UTEP - 2008
Russell Erxleben, Texas - 1977
Tony Franklin, Texas A&M - 1976
63 yards
Casey Bednarski, Minnesota State - 2017
Bill Gramatica, South Florida - 2000
Tim Foley, Georgia Southern - 1987
Scott Roper, Arkansas State - 1987
Morten Andersen, Michigan State - 1981
Clark Kemble, Colorado State - 1975
Joe Duren, Arkansas State - 1974
62 yards
Jonathan Garibay, Texas Tech - 2021
Antonio Zita, Tennessee State - 2020
Zach Hintze, Wisconsin - 2019
Matthew Aven, Claremont-M-S - 2013
Eddy Carmona, Harding - 2011
Billy Cundiff, Drake - 2000
Terence Kitchens, Texas A&M - 1999
Doc Proctor, Ferris State - 1999
Jason Hanson, Washington State - 1991
John Diettrich, Ball State - 1986
Paul Hickert, Murray State - 1986
Chip Lohmiller, Minnesota - 1986
Tom Whelihan, Missouri - 1986
Dan Christopulos, Wyoming - 1977
Iseed Khoury, North Texas - 1977
Dom Antonini, Rowan - 1976
Dave Lawson, Air Force - 1975
Mike Flater, Colorado School of Mines - 1973
61 yards
Wilson Yee, Chadron State - 2023
Jack Browning, San Diego State - 2023
Harrison Mevis, Missouri - 2023
Joshua Karty, Stanford - 2022
Spencer Benton, Clemson - 2012
Matt Szymanski, SMU - 2010
Jeremy Seaton, East Texas Baptist - 2005
Garrett Courtney, North Texas - 1998
Kyle Bryant, Texas A&M - 1994
Dan Eichloff, Kansas - 1992
Mark Porter, Kansas State - 1988
Ralf Mojsiejenko, Michigan State - 1982
Steve Little, Arkansas - 1976
Duane Christian, Cameron - 1976
Wayne Latimer, Virginia Tech - 1975
Mike Wood, Southeast Missouri State - 1975
Ray Guy, Southern Miss - 1972
Bill Shear, SUNY Cortland - 1966
