What are the longest field goals in college football history?

A field goal in football is worth three points. On a college football game day, those three points could be the difference between a celebratory night and a depleting weekend. The stakes seem to only grow as the kick distance increases.

In honor of one of the most consequential plays in the sport, check out a list of the longest field goals in college football history.

69 yards

Ove Johansson, Abilene Christian - 1976

67 yards

Tom Odle, Fort Hays State - 1988

Joe Williams, Wichita State - 1978

Steve Little, Arkansas - 1977

Russell Erxleben, Texas - 1977

65 yards

Martin Gramatica, Kansas State - 1998

Tony Franklin, Texas A&M - 1976

64 yards

Garrett Lindholm, Tarleton State - 2009

Jose Martinez, UTEP - 2008

Russell Erxleben, Texas - 1977

Tony Franklin, Texas A&M - 1976

63 yards

Casey Bednarski, Minnesota State - 2017

Bill Gramatica, South Florida - 2000

Tim Foley, Georgia Southern - 1987

Scott Roper, Arkansas State - 1987

Morten Andersen, Michigan State - 1981

Clark Kemble, Colorado State - 1975

Joe Duren, Arkansas State - 1974

62 yards

Jonathan Garibay, Texas Tech - 2021

Antonio Zita, Tennessee State - 2020

Zach Hintze, Wisconsin - 2019

Matthew Aven, Claremont-M-S - 2013

Eddy Carmona, Harding - 2011

Billy Cundiff, Drake - 2000

Terence Kitchens, Texas A&M - 1999

Doc Proctor, Ferris State - 1999

Jason Hanson, Washington State - 1991

John Diettrich, Ball State - 1986

Paul Hickert, Murray State - 1986

Chip Lohmiller, Minnesota - 1986

Tom Whelihan, Missouri - 1986

Dan Christopulos, Wyoming - 1977

Iseed Khoury, North Texas - 1977

Dom Antonini, Rowan - 1976

Dave Lawson, Air Force - 1975

Mike Flater, Colorado School of Mines - 1973

61 yards

Wilson Yee, Chadron State - 2023

Jack Browning, San Diego State - 2023

Harrison Mevis, Missouri - 2023

Joshua Karty, Stanford - 2022

Spencer Benton, Clemson - 2012

Matt Szymanski, SMU - 2010

Jeremy Seaton, East Texas Baptist - 2005

Garrett Courtney, North Texas - 1998

Kyle Bryant, Texas A&M - 1994

Dan Eichloff, Kansas - 1992

Mark Porter, Kansas State - 1988

Ralf Mojsiejenko, Michigan State - 1982

Steve Little, Arkansas - 1976

Duane Christian, Cameron - 1976

Wayne Latimer, Virginia Tech - 1975

Mike Wood, Southeast Missouri State - 1975

Ray Guy, Southern Miss - 1972

Bill Shear, SUNY Cortland - 1966

