          What are the longest field goals in college football history?

          Harrison Mevis of the Missouri Tigers kicks a game-winning 61-yard field goal against the Florida Gators in 2023. Ed Zurga/Getty Images
          • Keith Jenkins
          Aug 26, 2024, 02:07 PM

          A field goal in football is worth three points. On a college football game day, those three points could be the difference between a celebratory night and a depleting weekend. The stakes seem to only grow as the kick distance increases.

          In honor of one of the most consequential plays in the sport, check out a list of the longest field goals in college football history.

          69 yards

          Ove Johansson, Abilene Christian - 1976

          67 yards

          Tom Odle, Fort Hays State - 1988

          Joe Williams, Wichita State - 1978

          Steve Little, Arkansas - 1977

          Russell Erxleben, Texas - 1977

          65 yards

          Martin Gramatica, Kansas State - 1998

          Tony Franklin, Texas A&M - 1976

          64 yards

          Garrett Lindholm, Tarleton State - 2009

          Jose Martinez, UTEP - 2008

          Russell Erxleben, Texas - 1977

          Tony Franklin, Texas A&M - 1976

          63 yards

          Casey Bednarski, Minnesota State - 2017

          Bill Gramatica, South Florida - 2000

          Tim Foley, Georgia Southern - 1987

          Scott Roper, Arkansas State - 1987

          Morten Andersen, Michigan State - 1981

          Clark Kemble, Colorado State - 1975

          Joe Duren, Arkansas State - 1974

          62 yards

          Jonathan Garibay, Texas Tech - 2021

          Antonio Zita, Tennessee State - 2020

          Zach Hintze, Wisconsin - 2019

          Matthew Aven, Claremont-M-S - 2013

          Eddy Carmona, Harding - 2011

          Billy Cundiff, Drake - 2000

          Terence Kitchens, Texas A&M - 1999

          Doc Proctor, Ferris State - 1999

          Jason Hanson, Washington State - 1991

          John Diettrich, Ball State - 1986

          Paul Hickert, Murray State - 1986

          Chip Lohmiller, Minnesota - 1986

          Tom Whelihan, Missouri - 1986

          Dan Christopulos, Wyoming - 1977

          Iseed Khoury, North Texas - 1977

          Dom Antonini, Rowan - 1976

          Dave Lawson, Air Force - 1975

          Mike Flater, Colorado School of Mines - 1973

          61 yards

          Wilson Yee, Chadron State - 2023

          Jack Browning, San Diego State - 2023

          Harrison Mevis, Missouri - 2023

          Joshua Karty, Stanford - 2022

          Spencer Benton, Clemson - 2012

          Matt Szymanski, SMU - 2010

          Jeremy Seaton, East Texas Baptist - 2005

          Garrett Courtney, North Texas - 1998

          Kyle Bryant, Texas A&M - 1994

          Dan Eichloff, Kansas - 1992

          Mark Porter, Kansas State - 1988

          Ralf Mojsiejenko, Michigan State - 1982

          Steve Little, Arkansas - 1976

          Duane Christian, Cameron - 1976

          Wayne Latimer, Virginia Tech - 1975

          Mike Wood, Southeast Missouri State - 1975

          Ray Guy, Southern Miss - 1972

          Bill Shear, SUNY Cortland - 1966

